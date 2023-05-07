Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away at Age 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Dead at 73 – The Madras Tribune

Legendary pitcher Vida Blue has passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy as one of the greatest players to ever don an Oakland A’s uniform. Blue, who played for the A’s from 1969 to 1977, was a six-time All-Star and won the Cy Young Award in 1971. He was known for his dominant fastball and his ability to strike out batters with ease.

Early Life and Career

Vida Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He grew up in a large family with 10 siblings and began playing baseball at a young age. He was a standout player in high school, and after graduating, he was signed by the Kansas City Athletics in 1967.

Blue spent two seasons in the minor leagues before making his major league debut with the A’s in 1969. He quickly established himself as one of the top pitchers in the league, earning the nickname “True Blue” for his dominant performances on the mound.

The Cy Young Year

Blue’s breakout season came in 1971 when he won the Cy Young Award, becoming the youngest player ever to receive the honor at the age of 21. He finished the season with a record of 24-8 and an ERA of 1.82, leading the league in strikeouts and shutouts.

Blue’s performance that year was nothing short of remarkable. He threw six shutouts, including two consecutive shutouts in June, and held opponents to a batting average of just .200. He also threw a no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins on September 21, becoming the first pitcher in A’s history to accomplish the feat.

Later Career and Legacy

Blue continued to pitch at a high level for the A’s over the next few seasons, earning All-Star honors in each of the next five years. However, injuries and inconsistency began to take their toll, and Blue was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 1978.

Blue would go on to play for several other teams over the next decade, including the Royals, Yankees, and Giants again. He retired from baseball in 1986 with a career record of 209-161 and an ERA of 3.27. He also recorded 2,175 strikeouts during his career.

Blue’s impact on the game of baseball cannot be overstated. He was one of the most dominant pitchers of his era and helped lead the A’s to three consecutive World Series championships from 1972 to 1974. He was also a trailblazer as one of the first African American pitchers to achieve widespread success in the major leagues.

Blue’s legacy lives on in the many players he inspired and the fans who watched him pitch. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever wear an Oakland A’s uniform, and his contributions to the game of baseball will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Madras Tribune

Source Link :Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Dead at 73/