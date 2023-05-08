Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pitching Ace Vida Blue Dies at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Oakland Athletics Pitcher Vida Blue Dies at Age 73

Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Vida Blue passed away on Saturday at the age of 73. Blue was a standout player in his rookie season in 1971, where he threw an unhittable fastball and became baseball’s hottest player. He was one of the stars of an Athletics team that won the World Series three straight years, from 1972 to 1974.

Early Career

Blue earned the paltry sum of about $15,000 as salary, and he prepared for a major payday. President Richard Nixon called him “the most underpaid player in baseball.” Blue had already fought with the colorful, obstreperous owner of the A’s, Charles O. Finley, who offered Blue $2,000 to legally change his name to Vida True Blue, hoping to use the moniker for advertising. Blue was named after his father, who died in Blue’s boyhood. “I honor him every time the name Vida Blue appears in the headlines,” Blue told Time. “If Mr. Finley thinks it’s such a great name, why doesn’t he call himself True O. Finley?” After the ’71 season, Blue said he should make $115,000. Finley countered with $50,000 and made the dispute public. Blue held a news conference and declared that he would retire from sports to become a vice president for public relations at a steel company. Ultimately, Blue and Finley settled on $63,150.

Regular Season Pitcher

Blue went on to cement a reputation as a standout regular season pitcher, recording 20 or more wins in three of his first five seasons. He was a contributor to the A’s subsequent success in the playoffs. And even without changing his name, Blue was one of several memorably named Athletics. Among them were Blue Moon Odom, Catfish Hunter, Rollie Fingers, Mudcat Grant, and Rick Monday.

Life Off the Field

Blue was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 1978 and recorded another strong year, going 18-10 with a 2.79 earned-run average. But he would soon be better known for his life off the field. In 1983, as a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, Blue and several of his teammates were questioned as part of a federal cocaine inquiry. He pleaded guilty to possession of the drug, leading to 81 days in prison and a yearlong suspension from baseball. It was a surprising turn of events for a man whose maturity and poise had been praised when he was a 22-year-old superstar.

In his 2011 autobiography, “Vida Blue: A Life,” Blue suggested that he had struggled with substance abuse for many years. “Along with all the glory that I’d achieved, there was a growing darkness reaching for me,” he wrote. “And the light began to dim as early as 1972” — the year of his fight with Finley.

Early Life and Legacy

Vida Rochelle Blue Jr. was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, a small town in northern Louisiana. His family lived on an unpaved street, and his father worked at a steel mill. Vida’s reputation as an athletic prodigy prompted his high school to form a baseball team. His overpowering speed on the mound caused outfielders to zone out, knowing nobody could hit him, and the hand of his catcher to hurt for days after games.

He was also a celebrated quarterback, but his plans to play college football changed when his father died at the age of 45. Vida’s mother, Sallie Blue, told him that now he was the man of the family. When he was around 18 years old, he got an offer from the Athletics with a $35,000 signing bonus, according to Time. He gave much of it to his family.

Blue retired before the 1987 season. After his career as a ballplayer, he worked as a television analyst for the Giants. He was denied a place in the Hall of Fame, and he spoke to journalists periodically about his perception that his drug use was to blame.

Final Thoughts

As an old man, Blue spoke to a group of high school students at the prompting of a friend, The Washington Post reported in 2021. One boy was going through a dark period at home. Blue took him aside and discussed his own struggles in his youth. Both of them wound up crying. “I worked my tail off to polish that image back up and renew the name Vida Blue Jr.,” he told The Post. “It’s a constant battle to do that every day.”

On Sunday, San Francisco Giants players and staff members observed a moment of silence in memory of Blue before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

News Source : GVS SPORTS

Source Link :Vida Blue, Pitching Star of Champion A’s, Passes Away at 73./