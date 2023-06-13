Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pittsburgh Sports Broadcaster Stan Savran Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News in Pittsburgh: Legendary Sports Broadcaster Stan Savran Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Stan Savran, a beloved member of the Pittsburgh sports community and a longtime broadcaster for DVE and iHeartRadio. The news broke this evening, and although no details have been released yet, the city is already mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures.

A Legacy of Excellence

Stan Savran was known as the “Godfather of Pittsburgh Sports,” and for good reason. He had a career that spanned more than four decades, during which he covered some of the city’s most historic moments and became a fixture in the lives of generations of Pittsburgh sports fans.

He began his career in the 1970s as a sportswriter for the Pittsburgh Press before moving on to radio and TV broadcasting. He worked for various stations over the years, but he was perhaps best known for his time at DVE, where he hosted his own show, “The Savran on Sports Show,” and served as a commentator for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Steelers, and Pirates.

Throughout his career, Savran earned numerous awards and accolades, including induction into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. But it was his connection with the fans that truly set him apart. He was known for his engaging personality, his encyclopedic knowledge of sports, and his ability to make even the most casual fan feel like a part of the conversation.

A Loss for the City

News of Savran’s passing has sent shockwaves through the Pittsburgh sports community and beyond. Tributes have been pouring in from fans, players, coaches, and colleagues, all of whom are mourning the loss of a true legend.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Savran. Former Penguins player Phil Bourque tweeted, “The city of Pittsburgh has lost a great one today. A true legend in every sense of the word. RIP Stan Savran.” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger also tweeted his condolences, calling Savran “a true icon” and “a staple in Pittsburgh sports.”

The DVE Morning Show, where Savran was a regular contributor, has announced that they will be dedicating tomorrow’s show to remembering his life and legacy. Other tributes are sure to follow in the coming days and weeks, as the city comes together to honor one of its most cherished figures.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Although Stan Savran may be gone, his impact on the Pittsburgh sports community will live on for generations to come. His passion, his knowledge, and his love for the game were infectious, and he inspired countless fans to become more engaged with the teams and players they love.

As we mourn his passing, we can also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. We can remember the countless hours of entertainment and insight he provided, the friendships he forged with fans and colleagues alike, and the countless lives he touched with his warmth and generosity.

In the coming days and weeks, we can be sure that the city of Pittsburgh will come together to honor Stan Savran in the way he deserves. But for now, we can simply mourn his passing and take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Stan Savran. You will be missed.

News Source : Chad Tyson

Source Link :Legendary Pittsburgh Sports Broadcaster Stan Savran Has Passed Away | 102.5 WDVE/