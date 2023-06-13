Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pittsburgh Sports Media Legend Stan Savran Passes at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Stan Savran: A Titan of Pittsburgh Sports Media

On Monday evening, the sports world lost a legend. Stan Savran, one of the most respected and knowledgeable voices in Pittsburgh sports media, passed away at the age of 76. For decades, Savran had been a fixture in the city, working on TV, in radio, and for newspapers.

A Career Spanning Decades

Savran’s career in Pittsburgh began in 1976, when he started working for WWSM-AM. He quickly transitioned to television, where he became an icon. He was involved with all of Pittsburgh’s major sports teams, including the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates.

He was best known for hosting Sportsbeat, first with co-host Guy Junker before becoming the sole face of the show. In his nearly 18 years there, it became the longest sports show in Pittsburgh television history. His farewell to the show was a sincere moment, with a tremendous montage and tribute to him and the team over the years, ending with the crew thanking Stan.

A Level-Headed Voice in a World of Hot Takes

In a world full of hot takes and loud opinions, Savran brought a level-headedness and sense of calm to his viewers. He informed and educated as opposed to yelling into a microphone. He quickly became one of the most respected and knowledgeable voices in Pittsburgh. In a sports world that can be divisive, no one had a bad word to say about Stan.

Over the last week before his death, he received phone calls from Mike Tomlin, Bill Cowher, and Mario Lemieux. In 2003, he was inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the same place as names like Roberto Clemente and Honus Wagner.

A Friend to Many

Savran was not just a legend in the sports media world, but a friend to many. He was generous enough to give people opportunities to talk about their favorite teams on his show. Many grew up watching Savran on their TVs, listening to him on their radios, and today is sadder without him.

A True Sports Fan

Stan Savran was a true sports fan, embodying what Pittsburgh is all about. He looked at teams and situations from all angles with genuine curiosity, seeing the good during the bad and vice versa. Even over the last year, as he battled lung cancer, he worked and talked about sports whenever possible.

“I plan on doing what I do,” he told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in 2022, shortly after being diagnosed.

A Legend Who Will Be Missed

Stan Savran did what he did better than anyone in Pittsburgh ever has. He will be remembered for much more than just his 15-minute hits to discuss sports, but those moments are forever appreciated. His ability to give Pittsburgh sports fans a voice to listen to long before podcasts, YouTube videos, and blogs were mainstream made him a unique and revered voice.

Today, the sports world mourns the loss of a true legend. Stan Savran will be missed, but his impact on the Pittsburgh sports media industry will be felt for decades to come.

News Source : Steelers Depot

Source Link :Stan Savran, Pittsburgh Sports Media Icon, Dead At 76/