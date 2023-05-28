Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pizza delivery leads to tragic accident for mother”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Incident at Nettoor Junction: Pick-Up Van Hits Elderly Woman

On a fateful day, a pick-up van hit an elderly woman at Nettoor Junction in Ernakulam, leaving her severely injured. The incident took place on Naiman Parambu Road, a popular route for commuters in the area. Meera Sashi, the victim, was 63 years old and a beloved resident of Nettoor. Her family and friends were left devastated by the tragic incident.

The Location of the Accident

Nettoor Junction is a significant landmark in Ernakulam, Kerala. It is a bustling intersection that connects several major roads in the area. The junction is located near the Nettoor Infopark, which is a hub for IT companies in the region. The Naiman Parambu Road is a narrow lane that connects Nettoor Junction to the nearby residential areas. It witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours.

The Details of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the pick-up van was speeding down the Naiman Parambu Road when it hit Meera Sashi. She was walking on the side of the road when the vehicle veered off its path and hit her. The impact of the collision was so severe that she was thrown several feet away. The driver of the pick-up van fled the scene, leaving Meera Sashi bleeding on the road.

The bystanders who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to Meera Sashi’s aid and alerted the authorities. The police arrived at the scene and took her to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe, and she passed away a few hours later. The news of her untimely demise was a shock to her family and friends, who are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The Aftermath of the Incident

The incident at Nettoor Junction has sparked outrage among the residents of the area. They have expressed their concern about the reckless driving and speeding that is rampant on the narrow roads of Nettoor. The authorities have promised to take strict action against the driver of the pick-up van and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meera Sashi’s family and friends have called for justice for her and have demanded that the authorities take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. They have urged the authorities to implement better road safety measures and to crack down on reckless driving in the area.

The Importance of Road Safety

The tragic incident at Nettoor Junction highlights the importance of road safety. It is essential to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving on the roads. Reckless driving and speeding can lead to fatal accidents, and it is the responsibility of every driver to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

Moreover, it is crucial to implement better road safety measures and infrastructure in the area. The authorities should take steps to widen the narrow roads and to install speed breakers and traffic signals. They should also conduct regular awareness campaigns to educate the public about road safety and the consequences of reckless driving.

The Need for Action

The incident at Nettoor Junction is a wake-up call for the authorities and the public. It is time to take action and to make the roads of Nettoor safer for everyone. The authorities should take strict action against those who violate traffic rules and regulations, and they should also take steps to prevent such violations from happening in the first place.

The public, too, has a role to play in ensuring road safety. It is essential to be responsible while driving and to follow traffic rules and regulations. The public should also report any instances of reckless driving or violations of traffic rules to the authorities immediately.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at Nettoor Junction has left a deep impact on the residents of the area. Meera Sashi’s untimely demise is a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The authorities and the public must work together to make the roads of Nettoor safer for everyone.

Road accidents in Kerala Traffic safety measures Pick-up truck accidents Importance of road safety education Legal consequences of reckless driving.

News Source : Amanulla -Maradu Mobile app user

Source Link :റോഡ് മുറിച്ചുകടക്കവെ പിക്ക് അപ്പ് വാനിടിച്ച് വീട്ടമ്മക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം/