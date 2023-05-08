Dead – Death – Obituary News : Plus-2 student killed in accident during lockdown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Failure Takes Over: A Tragic Story of a Plus-2 Student

Education is often seen as the key to success. It opens doors to opportunities, grants access to knowledge and skills, and provides a platform for personal and professional growth. However, the journey to success is not always smooth. There are times when failure takes over, leaving individuals with a sense of hopelessness and despair. This tragic story of a Plus-2 student highlights the devastating consequences of academic failure and the need for support and guidance to overcome it.

The Beginning of the End

It all started when Arjun, a Plus-2 student, failed his mid-term exams. He had always been an average student, but this failure was a blow to his confidence. He felt like he had let down his parents, who had high expectations from him. The pressure to perform well in exams increased, and he began to feel overwhelmed. He had trouble concentrating, and his grades continued to decline.

Arjun’s parents tried to motivate him, but their methods were counterproductive. They would scold him and compare him to his peers, which only made him feel worse. His friends, who were doing well in their studies, would also tease him, further adding to his misery. Arjun felt like he was alone in his struggle and that no one understood what he was going through.

The Turning Point

One day, Arjun received his final exam results, and he had failed again. He couldn’t bear the thought of facing his parents and friends, so he decided to end his life. He wrote a suicide note, which read, “I am sorry, but I can’t take it anymore. I failed everyone, and I can’t face them. Please forgive me.”

Arjun’s parents found him lying unconscious in his room and rushed him to the hospital. The doctors tried their best to revive him, but it was too late. Arjun had passed away due to poisoning. His parents were devastated, and they couldn’t understand how their son had reached such a low point in his life.

The Aftermath

The news of Arjun’s death spread quickly, and it sent shockwaves throughout the community. Students, teachers, and parents alike were shaken by the tragedy. It was a wake-up call that highlighted the importance of mental health and support systems for students.

Arjun’s parents were left with a sense of guilt and regret. They wished they had been more understanding and supportive of their son. They realized that their methods of motivating him had only made things worse. They decided to start a foundation in Arjun’s memory, which aimed to provide mental health support and guidance to students who were struggling with academic failure.

The Lesson Learned

Arjun’s story is a tragic reminder that failure can have devastating consequences if not addressed properly. It is crucial to provide students with the necessary support and guidance to overcome academic challenges. Parents, teachers, and peers should avoid comparing students to one another and instead focus on their individual strengths and weaknesses.

Moreover, mental health support should be made readily available to students who are struggling with academic failure. Schools and universities should have counseling services and support groups that students can access without fear of judgment or stigma.

The Way Forward

Arjun’s death was a tragedy that could have been prevented with the right support and guidance. It is up to us to learn from this tragedy and take action to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. As a society, we must prioritize mental health and provide the necessary resources to those who need it.

We must also change our attitude towards failure. Failure is not a sign of weakness or incompetence. It is an opportunity to learn and grow. Students should be encouraged to embrace failure and use it as a stepping stone towards success.

Conclusion

Arjun’s story is a heartbreaking reminder that failure can have dire consequences if not addressed properly. It highlights the importance of mental health support and guidance for students who are struggling with academic challenges. As a society, we must prioritize mental health and provide the necessary resources to those who need it. We must also change our attitude towards failure and encourage students to embrace it as an opportunity to learn and grow.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :தோல்வி பயத்தில் பிளஸ்-2 மாணவர் தூக்குப்போட்டு தற்கொலை/