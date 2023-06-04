Dead – Death – Obituary News : Plymouth man charged with murder of woman found deceased

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Charged with Murder Following the Death of Debra Cantrell in Plymouth

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Debra Cantrell in Plymouth. The incident occurred on 31 May when officers were called to a property in Colwill Road following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.

Charged with Murder

The accused, Callum Thomas, has no fixed abode in Plymouth and is scheduled to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 5 June. Devon and Cornwall Police were at the scene of the crime, and it is believed that the victim and the accused knew each other.

The Family Mourns their Loss

The family of Debra Cantrell is grieving their loss and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

It is always tragic when someone loses their life in such a violent manner. The family and friends of Debra Cantrell are undoubtedly struggling to come to terms with their loss, and the entire community of Plymouth is mourning with them.

Conclusion

The police investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available. The accused is innocent until proven guilty, and the legal process will determine the outcome of this case. In the meantime, our thoughts are with the family of Debra Cantrell and everyone affected by this tragedy.

News Source : ITV News

Source Link :Man charged with murder after woman found dead at Plymouth property/