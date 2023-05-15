Dead – Death – Obituary News : Poker Godfather Doyle Brunson Passes at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Doyle Brunson, Legendary Poker Player and Two-Time World Champion, Dies at 89

Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time, passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. Brunson was a two-time world champion and had won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He was known as the Godfather of Poker and was also called “Texas Dolly”.

A Beloved Christian Man and Family Man

Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family, saying, “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father, and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

A Pioneer in Poker Strategy

Brunson wrote a book called “Super System” in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game. He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

A Heartfelt Tribute from Scotty Nguyen

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted his tribute to Brunson, saying, “I can’t believe this day has come – you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr. Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr. Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

A Gentleman and a Genuine Legend

Brunson’s influence went beyond poker. Actor James Woods tweeted, “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips. Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend.”

Remembering the Godfather of Poker

Doyle Brunson will be remembered as one of the greatest poker players of all time and a pioneer in poker strategy. He will also be remembered as a beloved Christian man, husband, father, and grandfather. His influence on the game of poker and beyond will not soon be forgotten.

Poker Legend Doyle Brunson Passes Away at 89 Doyle Brunson, the Godfather of Poker, Dies at 89 Remembering Doyle Brunson: The Iconic Poker Player’s Legacy Doyle Brunson’s Life and Accomplishments in the World of Poker Fans Mourn the Loss of Doyle Brunson, the Godfather of Poker

News Source : TribLIVE.com

Source Link :Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89/