Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Poker Icon Passes Away at Age 89”

Doyle Brunson: A Legacy in Poker

Doyle Brunson, also known as the “Godfather of Poker” and the “Texas Dolly,” was a legendary figure in the world of poker. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential players of all time, and his impact on the game is immeasurable. Brunson was the first player to earn $1 million in winnings, and he had over $6 million in winnings overall. He was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988 at the age of 54, but he continued to compete until 2018, when he won over $40,000 in his final match.

Born in Longworth, Texas, Brunson went to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, where he earned a master’s degree in administrative education. However, he would transition to professional poker shortly after graduation, after winning a month’s salary while playing on the first day of a new sales job. Over the decades, Brunson would rack up a laundry list of accomplishments, including the second most World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets of all time (10, tied with Phil Ivey and Johnny Chan), two WSOP championships, 26 WSOP final tables, back-to-back WSOP main event wins in 1976 and 1977, and more. In 2006, Bluff Magazine called him the most influential force in poker.

Brunson’s influence on the game of poker cannot be overstated. He was not only a great player, but he was also a teacher and mentor to many younger players. He wrote several books on the game, including the classic “Super/System,” which is still considered one of the most important poker books ever written. Brunson also helped to popularize Texas hold’em, which is now the most widely played poker game in the world.

Brunson was beloved by many in the poker community, and his passing in May 2023 was mourned by players and fans alike. Tributes poured in on social media, with many expressing their condolences to Brunson’s family and reflecting on his incredible legacy. Phil Galfond, a professional poker player and coach, tweeted: “I’m so lucky I had the opportunity to truly understand Doyle’s greatness by sitting across the table from him. ‘Legend’ feels inadequate. We don’t have a word for what Doyle Brunson is to poker. Rest in Peace .” Liv Boeree, another professional player, tweeted: “Man, really sad day in the poker world with the passing of Doyle Brunson. The man WAS poker – the ultimate icon of the game, who likely spent more days at the felt than any other person in history. Rest in peace sir .”

Doyle Brunson’s legacy will live on in the world of poker for generations to come. He was a true pioneer of the game, and his influence can still be felt today. As Robert J. Salvador, a poker player and commentator, tweeted: “He introduced the game to so many! And even after years of math solved the game and internet wiz kids took over, he always stayed relevant and respect in the poker world.” Brunson’s impact on the world of poker will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come.

