Dead – Death – Obituary News : Poker Legend Doyle Brunson Dies at 89

Doyle Brunson, Legendary Poker Player, Dies at 89

The world of poker lost one of its greatest legends on Sunday, when Doyle Brunson passed away at the age of 89. Brunson, who was widely considered the Godfather of Poker, was a two-time world champion and winner of 10 World Series of Poker tournaments. He was also a prolific writer, with his book Super System being credited with revolutionizing the way poker was played.

Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas in 1933, and grew up playing poker with his family. He began his professional poker career in the late 1950s, playing in illegal games across Texas before moving to Las Vegas in the early 1960s. He quickly established himself as one of the best players in the city, and went on to win his first world championship in 1976.

Over the course of his career, Brunson won over $6 million in tournament winnings, and was known for his aggressive playing style and ability to read his opponents. He was also a fixture on the high-stakes cash game scene, playing regularly with other poker legends like Stu Ungar and Chip Reese.

Brunson’s legacy in the world of poker extends far beyond his tournament winnings, however. His book Super System, which he wrote in 1979, is widely regarded as one of the most influential poker books ever written. In it, Brunson shared his strategies and insights into the game, and helped to popularize concepts like position play, pot odds, and bluffing. The book has been reprinted numerous times since its initial publication, and is still considered essential reading for serious poker players.

In addition to his contributions to the game of poker, Brunson was also known for his generosity and his Christian faith. He and his wife, Louise, were married for over 60 years, and had four children together. In recent years, Brunson had scaled back his playing schedule, but remained an active presence in the poker world.

News of Brunson’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from players, fans, and celebrities. Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted, “you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.” Actor James Woods also paid tribute to Brunson, calling him “the greatest poker player who ever lived” and “a gentleman and a genuine legend.”

While Brunson may no longer be with us, his impact on the world of poker will be felt for years to come. His legacy as a player, writer, and ambassador for the game will continue to inspire and influence generations of poker players to come. Rest in peace, Doyle Brunson, and thank you for everything you did for the game we all love.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Doyle Brunson, ‘The Godfather of Poker,’ dead at 89/