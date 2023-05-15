Dead – Death – Obituary News : Poker legend Doyle Brunson passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Poker Player Doyle Brunson Passes Away at 89

On May 15th, 2023, the poker world lost one of its greatest players and influencers, Doyle Brunson. Brunson, known as the “Godfather of Poker” and “Texas Dolly,” passed away at the age of 89. Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a statement from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson’s impact on the world of poker is immeasurable. He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments, second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988. His book, “Super System,” published in 1979, was one of the first to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

His influence extended beyond the world of poker, as well. Actor James Woods tweeted his condolences, saying, “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips. Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend.”

Scotty Nguyen, a five-time WSOP winner, also paid tribute to Brunson on Twitter. “Can’t believe this day has come – you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! Thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

Brunson’s legacy will continue to impact the world of poker and beyond for years to come. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time and a true legend in the game. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Mark Anderson

Source Link :Doyle Brunson, the 2-time world champion known as the ‘Godfather of Poker,’ dies at 89 – Chicago Tribune/