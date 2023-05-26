Dead – Death – Obituary News : Polar bear Koluk dies at age 26

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

ABQ BioPark Mourns the Loss of Beloved Polar Bear, Koluk

The ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is mourning the loss of their beloved polar bear, Koluk, who recently passed away at the age of 26. Koluk’s health reportedly declined rapidly last week, and after an exam, veterinarians diagnosed him with severe liver and kidney disease. Animal care staff provided supportive care to Koluk, but unfortunately, the disease progressed to the point where veterinarians had to euthanize him on Friday.

Koluk lived a long life for a polar bear, as the median life expectancy for a bear like him is around 21 years. The BioPark remembers him as a gentle giant who maintained his fondness for diving into the pool to catch fish and treats, even at an older age. He also developed trust with the animal care team and often voluntarily participated in his health check-ups.

“Koluk was one of the most playful animals at the BioPark, and he was a favorite among guests and staff. We are so fortunate to have cared for Koluk, and we are heartbroken with this loss,” said Casey Taylor, ABQ BioPark assistant mammal curator.

Koluk’s twin brother, Kiska, is in good health and is still active in his habitat. The care team gave him extra attention and say he adjusted well to being on his own while Koluk fell ill. Koluk and Kiska were born in November 1996 at the Hogle Zoo in Utah and moved to the BioPark in October 1997.

The BioPark released a video detailing Koluk and Kiska’s lives together, highlighting their playful personalities and love for swimming. The video serves as a tribute to Koluk and a reminder of the joy and wonder that he brought to those who cared for him and visited the BioPark.

Koluk’s passing is a loss not only for the ABQ BioPark but also for the polar bear species as a whole. Polar bears face numerous threats, including climate change and loss of habitat, which have led to a decline in their populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists polar bears as a vulnerable species, with their populations projected to decrease by 30% over the next three decades.

The ABQ BioPark has been actively involved in polar bear conservation efforts, including participating in the Polar Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program that aims to maintain genetic diversity and healthy populations of polar bears in zoos. The BioPark also works to raise awareness about the threats that polar bears face and the importance of conservation efforts to protect them.

Koluk’s passing serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting and conserving endangered species like polar bears. While his loss is heartbreaking, his legacy lives on through the memories he created and the impact he had on those who cared for him.

In memory of Koluk, the ABQ BioPark has set up a donation page for those who would like to support their conservation efforts and honor his memory. Donations will go towards the care and conservation of the animals at the BioPark and their efforts to protect endangered species like polar bears.

News Source : KOB.com

Source Link :Koluk, ABQ BioPark polar bear, passes away at 26/