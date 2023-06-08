Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Confirm No Blame in Suicide Note

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Recover Suicide Note from Deceased Student of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering

Just a day after the agitators withdrew the protest in connection with the death of a student of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kerala police have recovered a purported note written by the student before her demise. The police said that the suicide note did not mention any particular reason for her decision nor did it accuse anyone.

Police Chief’s Statement

Kottayam Police Chief K Karthick said, “There was no mention in the suicide note about any particular reason that forced her to take the extreme step. It just said that I am going…no mention about any other things,” he said.

Probe into the Incident

On the allegations put forth by the protesting students, the police chief said that all the details of what had happened in the college (on the day of her death) would be taken into account during the probe. The friends of the deceased student said that she took the extreme step after a lecturer took away the phone she was using in the lab. They also alleged that some of the teachers were harassing them in the name of internal tests.

Recording Statements and Forensic Examination

The police said that the statement of the students who were with her and those close to her would be recorded. He said, the deceased student’s mobile phone would also be sent for forensic examination.

Withdrawal of Protest and Government Intervention

The student, Sradha Satheesh, was found dead in the room of her hostel on June 2. Following this, the students were up in arms against the college management and hostel warden. The SFI too intensified their protest. The students withdrew the protest only after the intervention of the Kerala government on Wednesday. The Kerala Higher Education Minister Bindhu visited the college and ordered a crime branch inquiry into the student’s death.

Conclusion

The incident has raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of students in educational institutions. The authorities need to ensure that students are not subjected to any kind of harassment or discrimination. It is essential to provide them with a safe and nurturing environment that fosters learning and growth.

News Source : ABP News Bureau

Source Link :No Accusation Against Anyone In Suicide Note, Say Police/