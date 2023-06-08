Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Dismiss Claims of Online Game in Plus Two Student Suicide After Breakup in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Confirm No Link Between Online Game and Teenager’s Suicide in Idukki

The tragic death of a Plus Two student in Idukki has been making headlines recently. The 17-year-old was found hanging in his house, and there were initial claims that the cause of his suicide was an online game. However, the police have now rejected these claims, stating that no evidence of such a game was found on the teenager’s mobile phone.

According to reports, the student had been struggling with emotional distress after a breakup and had not attended school for some time. Additionally, there were reports of a recent fight at home over not buying a bike. It is still unclear whether these factors contributed to the teenager’s decision to take his own life.

This unfortunate incident follows the suicide of another Plus Two student in Pothinkandam, Kambamettu, just last week. In that case, there were claims that an online game was also involved, and the student’s mobile phone and laptop were sent for forensic examination.

The police’s rejection of the online game theory in the latest case highlights the need for caution and accuracy in reporting on sensitive issues such as suicide. While it is important to investigate all possible factors that may have contributed to a person’s decision to take their own life, it is equally important to avoid jumping to conclusions based on limited evidence or hearsay.

Suicide is a complex and multifaceted issue that often involves a combination of psychological, social, and environmental factors. It is rarely the result of a single cause, such as an online game or a recent breakup. Therefore, it is essential to approach each case with sensitivity and professionalism, taking into account all the relevant factors and seeking expert advice where necessary.

In the case of the Idukki teenager’s suicide, the police have indicated that they are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of his death. They have also urged parents and caregivers to be vigilant and monitor their children’s online activities to prevent them from being exposed to harmful content or behaviors.

This is a timely reminder of the importance of digital literacy and online safety, especially for young people who may be more vulnerable to online risks and pressures. It is essential to educate them on how to navigate the internet safely and responsibly, to seek help when they need it, and to recognize the warning signs of mental distress or suicidal ideation.

In conclusion, the tragic death of the Idukki teenager is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of suicide on individuals, families, and communities. While we may never fully understand the reasons behind his decision to take his own life, we can all play a role in preventing similar tragedies from occurring in the future. By promoting mental health awareness, supporting those who are struggling, and fostering a culture of empathy and compassion, we can create a safer and more supportive environment for everyone.

News Source : Kerala Kaumudi

