Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Intelligence Officer Zulkifli Abdul Aziz Dies

Remembering SAC Zulkifli Abdul Aziz, A Legend in Intelligence Circles

On June 6, 2021, Malaysians mourned the loss of SAC Zulkifli Abdul Aziz, a retired senior assistant commissioner of police who was a legend in intelligence circles. He was 64 when he passed away at Teluk Intan Hospital in Perak, where he was admitted on June 1 following a heart attack at his home in Kg Sungai Tungku that left him unconscious.

A Gallant and Brave Special Branch Officer

Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Hamid Bador, who had worked with SAC Zulkifli closely when he was special branch director, said SAC Zulkifli contributed hugely to the security of Sabah. “Words are insufficient to describe the immense contribution of SAC Zulkifli to the security of Sabah,” said Hamid. “He was a gallant and brave special branch officer known for his dedication and a brilliant tactician who possessed excellent negotiation skills. He had helped save several kidnap-for-ransom victims. Despite all his contributions, he remained humble and shunned publicity.”

Mastering Crisis Management

SAC Zulkifli had a sharp mind vital for ‘perfect and effective’ decision making, according to retired former Sabah commissioner of police Datuk Abdul Rashid Harun who had worked closely with him. “He was also extremely calm when it came to crisis management. He was operation-oriented and this was his gift. The intelligence he shared was always useful and helped in the success of operations conducted. The police force and the nation have lost a gem in the security intelligence field. To me, he is an unsung hero. I truly appreciate his contributions,” said Rashid who had also served as the first Esscom commander when it was set up on April 1, 2013.

Responsibility and Loyalty to the King and Country

In a rare interview with The Star in 2020, SAC Zulkifli said that he had carried his comrades’ mutilated bodies, was involved in numerous negotiations with militants and kidnappers, and dealt with pirates when no one else wanted the job to name a few, all for one reason – responsibility. “Why I did it is because of responsibility and loyalty to the King and country. When we joined the force, we swore to protect the nation. Of course, we are afraid, being courageous does not mean not being afraid, but it’s how you conquer your fear. You are paid to do the job so you must do it,” he said.

Believe in God

SAC Zulkifli, who was unmarried, said if everyone especially leaders and security forces practised and believed the first Rukun Negara which is Kepercayaan kepada Tuhan (Believe in God), then they would be alright in all that they do. SAC Zulkifli went back to be with his family in Teluk Intan sometime in 2021 and often joked with friends that he was now a “farmer.”

A Loss for the Nation

The passing of SAC Zulkifli Abdul Aziz is a great loss for the nation. He had dedicated his life to protecting Malaysia from terrorism, kidnappings, and other crimes. His contributions to the security of Sabah and his negotiation skills were highly valued by his fellow police officers and the country. SAC Zulkifli will always be remembered as a brave and gallant special branch officer who had mastered crisis management and was driven by responsibility and loyalty to the King and country. Rest in peace, SAC Zulkifli Abdul Aziz.

