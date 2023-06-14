Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police investigate death of college student found in street

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Southfield Police Investigating After College Student Found Lying in a Street Dies

On June 3, 2021, 23-year-old Mia Kanu was discovered lying in a street in Southfield, Michigan. Unfortunately, days later, Kanu passed away. The Southfield Police Department is now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Kanu was a student at Oakland University, where she was studying health sciences. She was also a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Her family and friends have been devastated by her sudden and tragic death.

According to reports, Kanu was found lying in the street near the intersection of Berg Road and Civic Center Drive. She was unresponsive and had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Emergency responders attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Southfield Police Department has not released any information regarding potential suspects or leads in the case. However, they have asked anyone with information regarding Kanu’s death to come forward. They are also reviewing surveillance footage and conducting interviews with potential witnesses.

The news of Kanu’s death has shocked and saddened the Oakland University community. The university released a statement expressing their condolences to Kanu’s family and friends. They also provided support resources for students who may be struggling with grief and trauma.

Kanu’s sorority sisters also released a statement in her honor. They described her as “a light in the world” and someone who “brought joy and love to everyone she met.” They asked for privacy for Kanu’s family during this difficult time.

The circumstances surrounding Kanu’s death are still unclear. It is possible that she was the victim of a hit-and-run accident or that she was intentionally targeted. Regardless of the cause, her death is a tragic loss for her loved ones and the entire community.

This case is a reminder of the importance of pedestrian safety. It is crucial for drivers to pay attention to their surroundings and for pedestrians to be vigilant while crossing the street. In addition, it is important for law enforcement to thoroughly investigate cases like Kanu’s to ensure that justice is served and that similar tragedies can be prevented in the future.

As the investigation continues, the Southfield Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Kanu’s death to contact them. They are also reminding the public to be cautious while traveling on foot or by vehicle, and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

In conclusion, the death of Mia Kanu is a tragedy that has deeply impacted her family, friends, and community. The Southfield Police Department’s investigation into her death is ongoing, and they are asking for the public’s help in solving this case. As we mourn the loss of a bright and promising young woman, let us also remember the importance of pedestrian safety and the need for justice in cases like this.

Southfield police investigation College student death Street crime in Southfield Police response to emergency calls Campus safety measures

News Source : CBS Detroit

Source Link :Southfield police investigating after college student found lying in a street dies/