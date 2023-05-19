Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Utah

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Utah Motorcycle Accident: Two Fatalities Bring 2018 Death Toll to 40

Two fatal motorcycle accidents in Utah have brought the total number of motorcycle deaths on the state’s roadways to 40 in 2018. Both accidents occurred on state routes, highlighting the dangers that motorcyclists face on these roads.

First Collision

The first collision occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on state Route 164 near Benjamin in Utah County. A Toyota Tacoma was turning left when it collided with an oncoming motorcycle. The identities of the motorcyclist and driver were not immediately released.

Second Collision

The second collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. on S.R. 14 near Cedar City. According to reports, a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was attempting to pass another rider when the driver lost control of the bike and veered off the road. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and died upon impact with the ground.

Again, the identity of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.

Rising Number of Motorcycle Accidents in Utah

The number of motorcycle accidents in Utah has been increasing in 2018, with this latest tragedy bringing the overall death toll to 40. This is a disappointing statistic, and one that highlights the need for greater awareness of the challenges that motorcyclists face on the road.

While Utah may not have the largest number of motorcycle accidents per year, any amount is too many. Other states, such as Texas, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, have some of the highest numbers of motorcycle accidents in the country, according to Consumersafety.org.

Dangers Faced by Motorcyclists

Motorcycles face unique obstacles on the road that car drivers do not. As a result, motorcyclists must take greater measures to protect themselves while riding. Wearing a helmet, for example, has been shown to be somewhat effective in preventing mortality from head injuries.

Greater awareness of the challenges that motorcycle drivers face is one way to help prevent the rising incidence of motorcycle accidents. By understanding these challenges, drivers can change their behavior to avoid the common hazards that motorcyclists face on the road.

Conclusion

The two fatal motorcycle accidents that occurred in Utah are a tragic reminder of the dangers that motorcyclists face on the road. With the number of motorcycle accidents on the rise in Utah and across the country, it is critical that drivers become more aware of the challenges that motorcyclists face and take steps to prevent accidents from occurring.

