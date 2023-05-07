Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Investigating Businessman’s Death as Possible Murder

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

KPIMS Agra: Symptoms of Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that can be fatal if left untreated. It occurs when the body’s temperature regulation system fails and the body overheats. The risk of heat stroke is particularly high during the summer months, and it is important to be aware of the symptoms so that you can seek medical attention if necessary. Here are some of the most common symptoms of heat stroke:

High Body Temperature

One of the most prominent symptoms of heat stroke is a high body temperature. A body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher is considered a medical emergency. If you or someone you know is experiencing a high body temperature, seek medical attention immediately.

Hot, Dry Skin

Another common symptom of heat stroke is hot, dry skin. This occurs when the body is unable to sweat to cool itself down. If you notice that someone’s skin is hot and dry to the touch, it may be a sign of heat stroke.

Headache

Heat stroke can also cause a severe headache. This is often accompanied by dizziness and confusion. If you or someone you know is experiencing a headache along with other symptoms of heat stroke, seek medical attention right away.

Nausea and Vomiting

Heat stroke can also cause nausea and vomiting. This occurs when the body is unable to regulate its internal temperature, and the digestive system becomes affected. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms along with other signs of heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately.

Rapid Heartbeat

Heat stroke can cause a rapid heartbeat as the body tries to cool itself down. If you or someone you know is experiencing a rapid heartbeat along with other symptoms of heat stroke, seek medical attention right away.

Confusion and Disorientation

Heat stroke can also cause confusion and disorientation. This occurs when the brain is affected by the high body temperature. If you or someone you know is experiencing confusion or disorientation along with other symptoms of heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately.

Seizures

In severe cases, heat stroke can cause seizures. If you or someone you know is experiencing seizures along with other symptoms of heat stroke, seek medical attention right away.

Preventing Heat Stroke

Preventing heat stroke is essential, especially during the summer months. Here are some tips to help prevent heat stroke:

Drink plenty of water and other fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day.

Wear lightweight and breathable clothing.

Take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate the body.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, seek medical attention immediately. Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that requires prompt treatment. With awareness and prevention, however, it is possible to avoid this potentially life-threatening condition.

News Source : Agraleaks

Source Link :The relatives told the businessman’s death in the accident as murder, the police is investigating…#agranews – Agraleaks/