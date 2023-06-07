Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police kill Pitbull after attacking owners in Burlington home.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Halton Police Investigating Violent Dog Attack

Halton police are currently investigating a violent dog attack that occurred at a Caplan Crescent home on Tuesday. The attack left two people injured and required police intervention to subdue the animal.

Police Respond to Reports of Dog Attack

The incident occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. when officers were called to the residence after reports of a dog attacking people in the backyard. According to Steve Elms, media relations officer for Halton Police, the animal was described as a large pitbull.

Officer Attempts to Subdue the Dog

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the dog actively attacking its two owners and a neighbor who had attempted to assist. Despite attempts to subdue the dog with a Taser, the animal continued to pose a risk to those at the scene.

Police Fatally Shoot the Dog

Given the severity of the incident and the risk to those involved, an officer ultimately made the decision to fatally shoot the dog and end the attack. The neighbor was uninjured, but the two owners were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One of the victims is now in critical condition.

Investigation Ongoing

Halton police are currently investigating the incident and have not yet released any further information regarding the dog or its owners. It is important to note that dog attacks can be unpredictable and dangerous, and it is essential to take proper precautions and training when owning a large or potentially dangerous breed of dog.

Conclusion

The violent dog attack at Caplan Crescent is a reminder of the importance of taking proper precautions when owning a potentially dangerous breed of dog. While the investigation into this incident is ongoing, it is essential to remember that dog attacks can be unpredictable and dangerous, and it is crucial to prioritize safety and proper training when owning a pet.

