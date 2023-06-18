Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police officer found dead at home

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dolphin Squad Official Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Lahore

A dolphin squad official named Sakhawat Yar was found dead in his rented house in Factory Area, Lahore on Saturday. The police suspect that he committed suicide after having a dispute with his wife Asiya. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

Lahore Police Apprehend Thousands of Criminals

The Lahore police have made significant progress in apprehending individuals involved in criminal activities. Since the beginning of the year, the police have taken 9,031 proclaimed offenders, 19,384 court offenders, and 9,300 habitual criminals into custody.

The Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, highlighted the achievements of various divisions. The Cantt Division apprehended 1,989 proclaimed offenders, 3,385 court offenders, and 2,169 habitual criminals. In the Civil Lines Division, 825 proclaimed offenders, 1,534 court offenders, and 1,026 habitual criminals were arrested. The City Division took 1,837 proclaimed offenders, 4,519 court offenders, and 2,186 habitual criminals into custody. The Iqbal Town Division arrested 1,070 proclaimed offenders, 2,598 court offenders, and 1,321 habitual criminals. In the Saddar Division, 1,710 proclaimed offenders, 3,400 court offenders, and 1,487 habitual criminals were held. The Model Town Division apprehended 1,600 proclaimed offenders, 3,948 court offenders, and 1,111 habitual criminals.

The police department’s top priority is the protection of life and property of the public.

Road Accidents in Punjab

In the last 24 hours, the Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,202 road accidents in all districts of Punjab. These accidents resulted in 12 deaths and 1,295 injuries. Out of these, 655 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 640 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Motorbikes were involved in the majority of road accidents (71%). The victims of road traffic crashes included 655 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 512 passengers. Lahore was at the top of the list with 292 road accidents affecting 310 persons. Faisalabad had 96 road accidents with 98 victims, and Multan reported 74 road accidents with 90 victims.

The data showed that 1,015 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 35 vans, 10 passenger buses, 43 trucks, and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

The statistics showed that 1,295 victims were affected by road traffic crashes, including 1,077 males and 230 females. The age group of the victims showed that 255 were under 18 years of age, 663 were between 18 and 40 years, and the remaining 389 victims were above 40 years of age.

Conclusion

The death of the dolphin squad official and the high number of road accidents in Punjab are concerning issues. It is important to investigate the circumstances surrounding the official’s death and take measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Similarly, steps should be taken to reduce the number of road accidents and ensure the safety of the public.

Police officer suicide Law enforcement mental health First responder mental wellness Police officer stress Police officer wellness programs

News Source : Our Correspondent

Source Link :Cop found dead at home/