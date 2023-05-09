Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Officer from Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community Dies in Tragic Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jamil Hawes Obituary News: Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community Police Officer Killed In Tragic Crash

The A-B Tech community is devastated by the loss of Police Officer Jamil Hawes in a traffic accident on Monday.

The Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community Police Officer died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Jamil was an Asheville native who was a football and track standout at Asheville High School and who followed his sister Keisha into law enforcement after college.

He was the first police officer sponsored by A-B Tech for Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET). Jamil was truly excited about becoming an officer and he put a tremendous effort into learning all he could. He was sworn in to the A-B Tech Police Department on 02/05/2020.

“From day one, Jamil was always the brightest light in the room with his big smile and funny antics. His topics of conversations were always about family and figuring out the “parent thing”. He beamed when relating his experiences with his son, Mahki, and especially his son’s achievements. He often spoke lovingly of his wife Courtney, his parents, and his sister Keisha. He loved cars, four-wheel drive trucks, hunting, and fishing.”

