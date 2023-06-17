Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police officer injured in Saraku auto accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mayiladuthurai Police Officer Killed in Sudden Accident

A police officer in Mayiladuthurai was tragically killed in a sudden accident involving a speeding auto rickshaw. The officer, identified as K. Sivakumar, was on duty at the time of the incident and was attempting to stop the auto rickshaw for a routine inspection.

The Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the auto rickshaw was travelling at a high speed and failed to stop when signaled by the police officer. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Sivakumar stepped onto the road and was struck by the auto rickshaw.

The impact of the collision was severe, and Sivakumar was thrown several feet away from the point of impact. He sustained critical injuries to his head and chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Aftermath

Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Sivakumar succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after admission to the hospital. The auto rickshaw driver, identified as Ramesh, was taken into custody and charged with reckless driving and causing death due to negligence.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the town of Mayiladuthurai, with many residents expressing their condolences to Sivakumar’s family and calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws in the area.

Remembering Sivakumar

Sivakumar was a well-respected officer in the Mayiladuthurai police force and was known for his dedication and commitment to his work. He had been a member of the force for over a decade and had earned several commendations for his service.

His colleagues and superiors have expressed their shock and grief at his untimely passing, describing him as a dedicated and hardworking officer who was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Conclusion

The sudden and tragic death of K. Sivakumar has left a deep impact on the community of Mayiladuthurai, and his loss will be felt by all those who knew him. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by police officers in the line of duty and the need for greater awareness and enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Sivakumar’s family and friends during this difficult time and hope that his memory will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him.

