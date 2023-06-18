Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Officer Killed in Line of Duty

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police Officer Fatally Shot During Struggle with Assault Suspect in Virginia

On Friday night, Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II of the Wintergreen Police Department was killed during a struggle with an assault suspect in the woods of a Virginia mountain town. According to Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell’s Facebook post, Wagner was shot and killed during the confrontation.

The Assault and Police Response

The Virginia State Police released a news statement that stated Wintergreen authorities received a report of a man attacking two other men at a residence. The two men had already fled the house before the police arrived and were later treated at a medical facility for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Wagner located the assault suspect in a nearby wooded area, and a physical altercation ensued, leading to his fatal shooting. The suspect was apprehended and received medical attention for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Officer Wagner’s Background and Dedication

Officer Wagner had been a member of the Wintergreen Police Department since August 2020 and had previously served for seven years with the Massanutten Police Department. Wagner was known for his passion for hiking and photography in his free time and often requested to work the midnight shift.

According to sources, Officer Wagner was always prepared to take on additional responsibilities when needed and was described as being eager and capable in these situations. His dedication to the community was apparent, and his affection for the badge was undeniable.

Conclusion

The death of Officer Mark Christopher Wagner II is a tragic loss for the Wintergreen Police Department and the community. His commitment to serving and protecting the public will not be forgotten, and his sacrifice will be honored. The identity of the suspect and the charges he faces have not been disclosed at this time.

