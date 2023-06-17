Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Report Reveals Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death at 28

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Ray Lewis III: An Accidental Overdose

The sports world was left reeling when news broke of the untimely death of Ray Lewis III. The 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis passed away on Wednesday, June 14. The cause of his death has now been confirmed as an accidental overdose, according to the police report obtained by TMZ.

When the police arrived at the scene, Lewis III was found unresponsive, receiving CPR from a friend. He was reportedly naked and not breathing, lying between a bed and the wall. Despite administering Narcan, a drug used in cases of drug overdoses, Lewis III could not be revived.

A blue pill was found near Lewis III’s body, which was identified as Alprazolam, a drug commonly found in brands like Xanax. Along with the pill, a used needle and a small plastic bag were also discovered. The tragedy of Lewis III’s death is that it was entirely preventable. Accidental overdose deaths have been on the rise in recent years, and this tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of drug abuse.

Lewis III was the eldest son of the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker. He followed in his father’s footsteps, playing football at Lake Mary Prep High School before heading for his dad’s alma mater – the University of Miami. Later, he transferred to Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union University before graduating and becoming a registered behavior technician for children with disabilities in Oklahoma. He also pursued a career in music before returning to football with the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football league.

The news of Lewis III’s death has sent shockwaves through the sports world, with many of his father’s former teammates and colleagues expressing their condolences. The tragedy of his death is that he had his whole life ahead of him, and his family and friends are left to mourn his loss and wonder what might have been.

In the wake of this tragedy, it’s essential to remember that drug abuse can affect anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances. Addiction is a disease that can take hold of anyone, and it’s vital to seek help if you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse.

Lewis III’s death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of drug abuse and the devastating impact it can have on families and communities. It’s up to all of us to work together to prevent more senseless deaths like this from happening in the future. Rest in peace, Ray Lewis III.

Ray Lewis III death Police report on Ray Lewis III cause of death Son of NFL legend Ray Lewis dies at 28 Details of Ray Lewis III death revealed Ray Lewis III’s passing shocks NFL community

News Source : Anthony Wood

Source Link :Ray Lewis III cause of death revealed by devastating police report with son of NFL legend sadly dead aged 28/