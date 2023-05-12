Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police stand-off murder suspect dies in hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Shooting in Dartford Leaves Two Dead

Armed officers and a trained negotiator were called to a terraced house in Priory Road, Dartford, on Saturday after reports of a disturbance. The situation quickly escalated, resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

The Victims

The woman involved has been identified as Hayley Burke, who tragically passed away on Monday evening after being taken to a London hospital. The police have confirmed that her death is being treated as murder. The suspected gunman, Jacob Cloke, was also taken to hospital with critical injuries caused by a firearm, and died on Thursday evening.

The Stand-Off

After being called to the home at 12.40pm, police cordoned off Priory Road and instructed people to stay inside their homes. Witnesses reported that the officers broke through the terraced home’s front door and attempted to negotiate with the suspect. However, after an hour-long stand-off, pandemonium broke out, and neighbors heard what sounded like two rounds of gunshots. No police weapons were fired during the stand-off.

Police Investigation

Following the tragic incident, an investigation into both deaths will now be led by the coroner. Officers from the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate will assist the coronial process. Kent Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because police were at the scene at the time of the injuries. The IOPC is assessing the referral from Kent Police to determine whether any further action is needed by the watchdog.

Neighborhood Reaction

The incident has understandably shocked the local community, with many residents expressing their sadness and disbelief. One woman, who did not want to be named, described events as “chilling”.

Conclusion

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of both Hayley Burke and Jacob Cloke.

News Source : PA News Agency

