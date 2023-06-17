Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police stoned to death during anti-encroachment in Junagadh

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One Dead in Clashes in Gujarat’s Junagadh over Alleged Anti-Encroachment Drive

On Friday night, clashes broke out in Junagadh district of Gujarat, resulting in the death of one person. The incident occurred after officials from the Junagadh Municipal Corporation served a notice to a dargah, asking for the presentation of documents or face the removal of alleged encroachment. Angry about the notice, a large group of 500-600 people gathered around the dargah, pelting stones at police officials, vandalizing property, and setting police vehicles on fire.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Junagadh, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, the police were trying to convince protesters not to block the road when stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm. People then attacked the police, resulting in injuries to some police personnel. A Lathicharge was conducted by police to disperse the crowd, and 174 people have been rounded up. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting, but it will be clear after a postmortem report. Further investigation is underway.

The incident highlights the growing tensions in the country over issues of encroachment and land disputes. The situation in Junagadh is not unique, as similar incidents have been reported in other parts of the country. The issue of encroachment has become a major concern for municipal corporations and local authorities, who are trying to reclaim public spaces from encroachers.

Encroachment is the occupation or use of land, buildings, or other property without permission or legal right. It is a common problem in many Indian cities and towns, where people often occupy public land for commercial or residential purposes. The problem is compounded by the lack of affordable housing and limited availability of public space in many urban areas.

The issue of encroachment is not new, and several attempts have been made in the past to address the issue. However, these efforts have been largely unsuccessful due to a lack of political will, corruption, and bureaucratic hurdles. In many cases, encroachment is politically motivated, with local politicians using it as a means to gain votes or appease their constituents.

The incident in Junagadh is a reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of encroachment. It is essential to establish clear guidelines for the use of public space and to ensure that these guidelines are enforced. The authorities must also take steps to provide affordable housing to people, which will help reduce the pressure on public space.

The incident also highlights the need for better communication between local authorities and the public. The notice served by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation should have been accompanied by a clear explanation of the reasons for the anti-encroachment drive and the steps being taken to address the issue. This would have helped to avoid misunderstandings and prevent the situation from escalating.

In conclusion, the incident in Junagadh is a tragic reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of encroachment. The authorities must take steps to enforce clear guidelines for the use of public space and provide affordable housing to people. It is also essential to establish better communication between local authorities and the public, to prevent misunderstandings and avoid similar incidents in the future.

News Source : NewsroomPost

Source Link :1 dead in stone pelting at police over anti-encroachment drive in Junagadh/