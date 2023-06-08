Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police submit 920-page chargesheet in SC/ST court

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chargesheet Filed in Kakatiya Medical College Student Suicide Case

A chargesheet was recently filed before a Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) court in Warangal, with regards to the suicide of a female postgraduate (PG) student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC). Although the incident happened earlier in 2023, the chargesheet was filed on June 7, 2023, as reported by PTI.

Details of the Chargesheet

The 970-page chargesheet was filed against 27-year-old Dr MA Saif, who is a doctor in the Anaesthesia Department at KMC. The chargesheet was filed with the Warangal Second Additional District and Sessions Judge Cum Special Court for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes. The female PG student took her own life and died by suicide on February 22, 2023, after being instigated by Dr Saif.

Sections Filed Against the Accused

Under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 4(5) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, and relevant provisions of the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, a case has been filed. The Matwada police station in the district was investigating the case. Bonala Kishan, Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police, led the investigation and examined about 70 witnesses. He even consulted scientific, medical, and forensic experts, who confirmed that Dr MA Saif was the accused of the extreme step the female student took. The mobile phones of the accused Dr Saif and the victim were also examined.

The Reason Behind the Suicide

The first-year PG student took her own life after being “harassed” by the senior. The senior was arrested on February 24, 2023, and released on bail in April.

Conclusion

The chargesheet filed in the Kakatiya Medical College student suicide case brings to light the serious issue of harassment and ragging in educational institutions. It is imperative that such incidents are dealt with strictly to ensure that students feel safe and secure in their educational environments.

SC/ST court case Police chargesheet Caste-based discrimination Legal proceedings Law and order

News Source : Edex Live

Source Link :Police submit 920-page chargesheet in SC/ST court- Edexlive/