Dead – Death – Obituary News : Police Trooper Honored with Tribute

A Tragic Incident: West Virginia Police Sergeant Cory Maynard Shot Dead

The news of the death of West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard has left many in shock and mourning. The incident occurred on June 2, in the Matewan area of Mingo County, where Maynard was responding to a shooting incident when he was fatally shot. The shooter, Timothy Kennedy, was later apprehended after a thorough search.

Maynard, a hardworking police officer, had devoted his life to serving his community in Kentucky. His loss is deeply felt by his family, friends, and colleagues. Maynard’s wife and two children, aged nine and thirteen, are now left without their beloved father.

As news of Maynard’s death spread, many people took to social media to pay their respects and offer condolences to his family. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help support his family during this difficult time.

Maynard was born in 1985 and graduated from Belfry High School in 2003. He joined the West Virginia State Police in 2013 and was known for his meticulous work and dedication to his job. He was a respected member of the community and will be sorely missed.

Cory Maynard Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

Maynard’s family has not yet made his formal obituary public, and his funeral arrangements have not been announced. However, a funeral service for Maynard will be held in the presence of his family and close friends. In the meantime, people are paying tribute to Maynard on social media, sharing memories and condolences.

Maynard’s organ donation was carried from Charleston to Pittsburgh on June 5. The procession passed through the Fairmont Gateway Bridge, where a flag was hoisted from two firetruck ladders in honor of Maynard. I-79 was blocked off with emergency cars, EMS personnel, and volunteers as Maynard’s procession passed.

The Loss of a Dedicated Police Officer

The death of Sergeant Cory Maynard is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and colleagues. Maynard was a dedicated police officer who had devoted his life to serving his community. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, and more information about the shooting has not yet been released.

Maynard’s death is a reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day in the line of duty. They put their lives on the line to protect and serve their communities, and their sacrifices should not be forgotten.

In conclusion, the loss of Sergeant Cory Maynard is a tragedy that has touched many lives. May he rest in peace, and may his family and loved ones find comfort in the memories they shared with him.

