Dead – Death – Obituary News : Polish Olympic Athlete and Knight Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Extraordinary Legacy of Holocaust Survivors from Piotrokow Triybunalski

There must be something very special about the Polish city of Piotrokow Triybunalski judging by the breed of people born there. Three outstanding examples – all of them Holocaust survivors are Olympic weightlifter and British knight Sir Ben Helfgott, who passed away last week at the age of 93; Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, a former Chief Rabbi of Israel and Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council; and Rena Quint, one of the best-known Holocaust survivors in the English-speaking world, whose articulate telling of her story has been heard by hundreds of individuals and groups in person and via Zoom, in addition to which she has been interviewed by numerous journalists and she’s also on YouTube. She was one of the survivors who last year was chosen to meet with US President Joe Biden when he visited Yad Vashem.

The impact of these three individuals is significant, not only in their personal achievements but in their contributions to society and the world. Their stories of survival and resilience are a testament to the human spirit and have inspired generations to stand up against hatred and bigotry.

Ben Helfgott, a teenager at war’s end, was among 732 orphaned camp survivors under the age of 16, who were taken to England by the CBF World Jewish Relief. Like many prisoners, both Jewish and non-Jewish, he was sent from one camp to another, and when he was finally liberated, it was from Theresienstadt, although he had also spent time in the Schlieben camp. He and one of his sisters with whom he was reunited in England were the only members of their family to survive.

Weak and underweight when he arrived in England, Helfgott soon regained his strength, became interested in sport and discovered weightlifting, which he embraced with such enthusiasm that he became a British champion and competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia. As much as he loved sport, Helfgott was more dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and education, to caring for Holocaust survivors, and to promoting cultural integration and peace.

On his first official visit to England in November 2021, President Isaac Herzog and his wife met with Helfgott at his birthday party. Herzog tweeted on Sunday that he was saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Ben Helfgott, who, he stated, “was and will remain an inspiration and testament to the power of the human spirit to overcome darkness.”

Indeed because of his athletic triumphs and his influence on issues of humanity, Helfgott was able to meet with people from all walks of life and to rub shoulders with leading figures in politics and academia to convey the message of “never again.” Helfgott was knighted by then Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2018. Poland also recognized his achievements and awarded him the Commander Cross and the Knight Cross of the Order of Merit.

Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, another Holocaust survivor from Piotrokow Triybunalski, was also a child when he was taken to Buchenwald. He was the youngest person ever to be liberated from the camp at the age of eight. After the war, he moved to Israel, where he became a prominent rabbi and eventually served as Chief Rabbi of Israel from 1993 to 2003. He has also been a prolific author and educator, sharing his experiences and perspectives on the Holocaust and Jewish history. Lau has been a prominent voice in the global Jewish community, working to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding.

Rena Quint, the third Holocaust survivor from Piotrokow Triybunalski, has also dedicated her life to Holocaust education and remembrance. Quint survived Bergen Belsen and has since shared her story with audiences around the world. She has been recognized for her work with numerous honors, including the Order of the British Empire. Like Helfgott and Lau, Quint has used her experiences to promote understanding and compassion, working to combat hate and intolerance.

The legacy of these three Holocaust survivors from Piotrokow Triybunalski is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable suffering and adversity. Their contributions to society and the world have been immeasurable, and their stories continue to inspire and inform future generations. As we remember their lives and legacies, we must also commit ourselves to the work of building a more just and equitable world, free from hatred and bigotry.

Holocaust survivor Olympic athlete British knighthood Sir Ben Helfgott Legacy of Sir Ben Helfgott

News Source : By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Source Link :Polish Holocaust survivor, Olympic athlete, British knight dies at 93/