Dead – Death – Obituary News : Politician Lim Kean Chye passes away at 103

Lim Kean Chye, a prominent figure in Malaysia’s fight for independence, has passed away at the age of 103. Kean Chye was a member of the party that fought for the independence of Malaya and Singapore and was known for his left-wing politics. He was also part of the All-Malaya Council of Joint Action, which drafted the constitutional proposal for Malaya in 1947.

Kean Chye was a Cambridge-trained lawyer, following in the footsteps of his father, Lim Cheng Ean, who was a legislative councillor in the 1930s. Kean Chye’s grandfather was Phuah Hin Leong, a well-known figure in Penang’s history. Kean Chye’s daughter, Lim Miao Yiong, said that her father had a pacemaker installed 10 years ago and was frail and weak. She added that he died of old age.

The family has decided not to hold a wake and will have a private cremation ceremony. Kean Chye is survived by his wife, two daughters, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Kean Chye’s contributions to Malaysia’s independence movement will be remembered by many. He was a staunch advocate of left-wing politics and believed in fighting for the rights of the working class. His efforts, along with those of his fellow independence fighters, paved the way for Malaysia to become an independent nation.

Many Malaysians have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Kean Chye. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also expressed his condolences, saying that Kean Chye was a “great leader and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the betterment of our nation.”

Kean Chye’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for Malaysia’s independence. It is important to remember their contributions and to continue to strive for a better Malaysia.

In conclusion, Lim Kean Chye’s legacy will live on as a symbol of Malaysia’s fight for independence. His dedication to left-wing politics and his contributions to drafting the constitutional proposal for Malaya in 1947 will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Independence fighter and politician Lim Kean Chye dies at 103/