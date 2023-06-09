Dead – Death – Obituary News : Politician Lim Kean Chye passes away at 103

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lim Kean Chye, a Founding Member of the Malayan Democratic Union, Dies at 103

Lim Kean Chye, a prominent figure in the fight for Malaysia’s independence, passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday, June 7, according to his family. Lim was a founding member of the Malayan Democratic Union, a political party that fought for the independence of Malaya and Singapore and advocated for left-wing politics. He was also a part of the All-Malaya Council of Joint Action, which drafted the constitutional proposal for Malaya in 1947.

A Cambridge-Trained Lawyer from a Political Family

Lim came from a family with a rich political history. His father, Lim Cheng Ean, was a legislative councillor in the 1930s and was also a Cambridge-trained lawyer. Lim Kean Chye followed in his father’s footsteps and also became a lawyer after receiving his education at Cambridge. His grandfather was Phuah Hin Leong.

A Life Lived Long

Lim Kean Chye lived a long and eventful life, witnessing many changes in Malaysia and the world. His daughter, Lim Miao Yiong, explained that her father had a pacemaker installed ten years ago and had become increasingly frail and weak in recent years. She stated that he ultimately passed away due to old age. Lim is survived by his wife, two daughters (Miao Ling and Miao Yiong), four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A Private Cremation Ceremony

The family of Lim Kean Chye has decided not to hold a wake and will instead have a private cremation ceremony. His daughter expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and condolences from the public, but emphasized that the family wishes to mourn in private.

A Legacy of Fighting for Independence

Lim Kean Chye will be remembered as a key figure in the fight for Malaysia’s independence. His dedication to left-wing politics and his role in drafting the constitutional proposal for Malaya in 1947 helped pave the way for the country’s eventual independence. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to fight for their beliefs and for the betterment of their country.

News Source : R. SEKARAN

Source Link :Independence fighter and politician Lim Kean Chye dies at 103/