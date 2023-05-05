Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pom Klementieff’s Father’s Death: What Happened to Alexis Klementieff?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alexis Klementieff: The Father of Pom Klementieff

Alexis Klementieff is the father of French actress Pom Alexandra Klementieff. He worked as a consul in Quebec City, Canada, at the time of Pom’s birth. Alexis was a Russian-French national and had a Korean wife named Yu Ri Park. The couple had two children, Pom and Namou Klementieff. Unfortunately, Alexis passed away due to cancer when Pom was just five years old.

Early Life and Career of Alexis Klementieff

Not much is known about the early life of Alexis Klementieff. His father was a Russian painter named Eugene Klementieff. Alexis worked for the foreign office of the French government and traveled to different countries due to the nature of his job. He and his wife lived in Canada, Japan, Ivory Coast, and France before settling in the latter.

Alexis Klementieff’s Marriage and Family

Alexis Klementieff met his Korean wife, Yu Ri Park, on the streets of Seoul in the mid-1980s. They fell in love and decided to get married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of their loved ones, but the date and location of their wedding are unknown. They became parents to two children, Pom and Namou Klementieff.

Pom Klementieff’s Childhood and Upbringing

Pom Klementieff had a unique childhood due to the nature of her father’s job. They moved from one country to another, which helped Pom develop a “gypsy soul.” She learned to adapt to different cultures, people, and places. Unfortunately, her father passed away when she was just five years old, and her mother later developed schizophrenia and was unable to care for her children. Pom was raised by her paternal uncle and aunt.

Pom Klementieff’s Acting Career

Pom Klementieff started her acting career at the Cours Florent drama school in Paris at the age of 19. She won a theatre competition and was awarded free classes with the school’s top teachers. Today, she is one of the best actresses and has received worldwide recognition for her role as Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

Tragic Losses in Pom Klementieff’s Life

Pom Klementieff has faced several tragic losses in her life. Her beloved uncle, who was like a second father to her, passed away on her 18th birthday. Her older brother Namou died by suicide on her 25th birthday. Despite these losses, Pom has continued to pursue her dreams and is now a successful actress.

Conclusion

Alexis Klementieff may not be a well-known figure, but he played a significant role in the life of his daughter, Pom Klementieff. Despite facing several hardships, Pom has persevered and is now a successful actress. Her father’s memory continues to live on through her achievements in the entertainment industry.

