Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pooja Bishnoi’s Accident: Is the Cricket Player Dead or a Hoax?

Pooja Bishnoi: A Promising Career Cut Short

Pooja Bishnoi, a professional cricketer from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was a rising star in the sports community. At a young age, she had already achieved numerous accolades in athletics, including holding the record for the Under-8 division for the 2-kilometer race and winning two gold medals at the Guwahati Khelo India Youth Games in 2020. With her coach and uncle Sarwan Budiya, she was preparing to represent India at the 2024 Youth Olympics. However, her promising career was tragically cut short in an automobile accident.

The Accident: Partially Known

Details about the accident that claimed Pooja Bishnoi’s life are only partially known. While some sources claim that it was a car accident, there are no official reports or news articles about the incident. The exact date of the accident is also unknown. Pooja Bishnoi’s coach and uncle confirmed her passing on social media, but the lack of information surrounding the catastrophe only adds to the tragedy.

Death News: Real or Hoax?

There have been rumors circulating about Pooja Bishnoi’s passing, but the veracity of these rumors has not been confirmed. Official reports or news stories have not yet confirmed her death. In this age of false news and hoaxes, it is essential to confirm facts before sharing them with others. Regardless of the validity of these rumors, Pooja Bishnoi’s talent and accomplishments as a young athlete are something to be proud of and remembered for.

Family: A Supportive Network

Pooja Bishnoi comes from a loving family who is proud of her accomplishments as a young athlete. Her parents, Mima Devi and farmer Ashok Bishnoi, and her 4-year-old brother, Kuldeep, have been supportive of her career. Her uncle and coach, Sarwan Budiya, has also worked tirelessly to prepare her for the 2024 Olympics. Pooja’s dedication to her sport is evident in her rigorous training schedule, which includes working out twice a day.

A Promising Career Remembered

The loss of Pooja Bishnoi is a tragedy for the sports community and for everyone who knew and cared about her. Despite her youth, she had already accomplished so much in her sports career. Her tenacity, resolve, and discipline were an inspiration to many aspiring athletes. While her passing is a significant loss, her achievements as a young athlete will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

