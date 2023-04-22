Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Group founder Mark Stewart dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the founder and vocalist of The Pop Group, has passed away at 62 years old.

Post-Punk Icon Mark Stewart Dies at 62: Remembering the Frontman of The Pop Group

Mark Stewart, the founding member and lead vocalist of the iconic post-punk band The Pop Group, passed away on Friday at the age of 62, his record label Mute Records confirmed. The Bristol-born artist and political activist was described as a towering “creative force of nature” and a “fellow agitator” who stood vocally for the oppressed.

The Pop Group emerged in 1977, co-founded by Stewart, John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager, and Bruce Smith. With Stewart’s powerful voice, the band redefined the punk movement with their fusion of dub and reggae, propulsive beats, and socio-political themes. Their debut album, Y, released in 1979, became influential in shaping the post-punk era.

After disbanding The Pop Group following their final performance at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) rally in 1980, Stewart embarked on a solo career and became increasingly involved with CND. He continued to release music in the next three decades, collaborating with various artists such as Adrian Sherwood, with whom he produced his debut solo album, Learning To Cope With Cowardice in 1983.

In 2010, The Pop Group reunited for live performances and released two more albums. Their last show with Stewart was held in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, in Coventry UK City of Culture 2021, at the invitation of Terry Hall.

Born with a warm and sensitive nature, Stewart’s personality combined confidence and domination with curiosity and humor. He questioned every single thing that was said and made sure everyone had a voice and a fair chance. A creative force, he believed in pushing sonic boundaries and experimenting with new sounds, always with a view to helping the oppressed.

Many musicians and producers paid tribute to Stewart, including bandmate Sager, who described him as “the most amazing mind of my generation.” Daniel Miller, founder of Mute Records, called him “an incredible artist and a truly original thinker,” while Massive Attack, who hail from Bristol like Stewart, tweeted that their city would “never be the same” without him.

As per his family’s request, the details of his death remain private. However, Mark Stewart’s legacy as a post-punk icon and a vocal activist for social justice will continue to inspire generations to come.