Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Group founder Mark Stewart dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the founding member and frontman of The Pop Group, has died at the age of 62. Mute Records announced his passing early on Friday. In a statement, his record label called Stewart a “dear friend, fellow agitator and creative force of nature”, adding that he had a hugely confident and dominating presence while also possessing a warm and sensitive nature.

Stewart founded The Pop Group in Bristol in 1977 as a teenager, alongside John Waddington, Simon Underwood, Gareth Sager, and Bruce Smith. Inspired by dub and reggae and fuelled by political conviction and sonic experimentation, the band became an era-defining post-punk act, releasing their debut album Y in 1979. After The Pop Group disbanded after a performance at a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament rally in 1980, Stewart launched a solo career and became a political activist, working closely with the CND.

In 2010, The Pop Group reunited for live shows and recorded two studio albums. Stewart’s final performance with the band was in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral in 2021, at the invitation of Terry Hall for Coventry UK City of Culture.

Tributes to the musician have poured in from the music industry since his passing, with bandmate Sager describing Stewart as “the most amazing mind of my generation.” Music producers Daniel Miller and Adrian Sherwood also paid their respects, with the latter saying Stewart was “the biggest musical influence on my life.”

Massive Attack, who hail from Bristol like Stewart, tweeted that the city would “never be the same” after his passing.

Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this time.