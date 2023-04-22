Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Group founder Mark Stewart dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the founder and lead vocalist of The Pop Group, passed away at the age of 62.

Mark Stewart, Founding Member of The Pop Group, Dies at 62

Mark Stewart, the founding member and lead vocalist of the influential post-punk band The Pop Group, passed away in the early hours of Friday at the age of 62. His record label, Mute Records, confirmed the news and paid tribute to him in a statement.

A Towering Tour de Force and Political Activist

Stewart was described as a towering tour de force, a creative genius and a political activist with a confident, dominating presence. He co-founded The Pop Group in 1977 in Bristol as a teenager along with Simon Underwood, Bruce Smith, Gareth Sager and John Waddington. The band’s music was inspired by dub and reggae, with political conviction and sonic experimentation at the forefront. The Pop Group’s debut album, Y, was released in 1979 and became an era-defining post-punk masterpiece.

Legacy and Contributions

After disbanding The Pop Group in 1980, Stewart embarked on a solo career and worked closely with the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND). He continued to make innovative music, collaborating with musicians such as Adrian Sherwood and Massive Attack.

In 2010, The Pop Group reunited for a series of live performances and recorded two studio albums. Stewart’s last performance with the band was in the ruins of Coventry Cathedral in 2021.

Tributes from the Music World

Stewart’s passing has been mourned by the music world, with tributes pouring in from producers, collaborators and fellow musicians. Daniel Miller, founder of Mute Records, described him as “one of the most creative and inspiring people I have ever worked with”, while Adrian Sherwood called him the “biggest musical influence on my life”. Bristol’s own Massive Attack paid tribute to Stewart as a post-punk pioneer and a chief rocker, saying that Bristol would never be the same without him.

Privacy Requested by Family

Stewart’s family has requested privacy at this time. His legacy as a singer, songwriter, musician, and political activist will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.