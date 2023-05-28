Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Singer & Actor Ed Ames Dies at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ed Ames: From Singer to Actor

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group The Ames Brothers, passed away on April 21, 2021, at the age of 95. He was the last survivor of the four singing brothers. Ames was not only a singer but also an actor, notably playing Mingo, the Oxford-born Native American in the 1960s adventure series Daniel Boone.

A Successful Music Career

Part of the 1950s music scene, Ed Ames and his brothers – Joe, Gene, and Vic – were one of many pop quartets. The group’s recordings of “Rag Mop,” “Sentimental Me,” and “Undecided” became hits, and they launched a busy career appearing on TV variety shows, recording 40 albums, and performing in nightclubs and auditoriums across the country.

By the late 1950s, rock ‘n’ roll had overtaken the pop charts, and the number of vocal quartets was on the decline. The Ameses, on the other hand, were fed up with the constant traveling and being away from their growing families. The finale for Ed came when he came home unexpectedly, and his wife called out to their three-year-old daughter, “Who’s there?” The girl replied, “One of the Ames brothers.”

“That did it,” he told a reporter. “My brothers and I agreed that we were all affected and should go our separate ways.” The $20,000-a-week group played their last engagement at the Sahara in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day 1961.

A Successful Acting Career

Mr. Ames’ efforts to establish himself as a solo singer were not immediately successful, and he turned to acting. He appeared in the long-running musical The Fantasticks and joined the touring company of the musical Carnival! directed and choreographed by Gower Champion’s and transferred to The Broadway Company until the show’s final performance.

He attracted attention as the stoic Indian named Chief in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, a 1963 Broadway adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel.

On television, Mr. Ames is probably best known for his role as Mingo in the 1964-1968 adventure series Daniel Boone, in which Fess Parker played the frontier man.

During his appearance on Daniel Boone, he contributed to the so-called longest laugh in the history of The Tonight Show.

A Legacy to Remember

Mr. Ames earned top dollar in Las Vegas casinos and hotel supper clubs and toured extensively in the musicals Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, and I Do, I Do.

“I Do, I Do” yielded his biggest hit single, “My Cup Runneth Over.” He had another hit in 1968 with “Who Will Answer?”

Ed Ames was born on July 9, 1927, in Malden, Massachusetts, surnamed Urick. He was the youngest of eleven children, four of whom died in infancy. His parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and his mother taught the children to read Shakespeare and to appreciate the music, which they heard on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts every Saturday.

After the four brothers separated, the other brothers continued to perform and record but received less attention than Ed. Vic died in 1978, Gene in 1997, and Joe in 2007.

Mr. Ames and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children before the divorce. In 1998 he married Jeanne Arnold Saviano. In addition to his wife, the survivors also include two children, Ronald and Sonya; a stepson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. According to the New York Times, his daughter, Marcella, had already passed away.

Ed Ames’ legacy will forever be remembered in the entertainment industry, from his musical success to his memorable acting roles. He will be missed but not forgotten.

