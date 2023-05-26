Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Singer-Actor Ed Ames Passes Away at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction

Ed Ames was a legendary American actor, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. He was born on July 9, 1927, in Malden, Massachusetts, United States to Jewish parents Sarah (Zaslavskaya) and David Urick (aka Eurich). Ames began his acting career, appearing in ‘The Fantasticks’, ‘The Crucible’, and ‘Carnival’, which was on Broadway. However, it was his music career that brought him international fame, with hits like ‘My Cup Runneth Over’ and ‘Who Will Answer?’ This article delves into the life and career of Ed Ames.

Early Life

Ed Ames was born as Edmund Dantes Urick on July 9, 1927, in Malden, Massachusetts. He was the youngest of nine siblings, all of whom were raised in a Jewish household. Ames’ father, David Urick, was a Ukrainian immigrant who worked as a tool and die maker, while his mother, Sarah Zaslavskaya, was a homemaker. Ames grew up in a diverse neighborhood where he was exposed to different cultures and music styles. He attended high school in Malden, where he was a member of the drama club.

Acting Career

Ames began his acting career in the late 1940s, performing in various theater productions. He made his Broadway debut in 1950, playing a small role in the musical ‘The Gondoliers.’ He went on to appear in several other Broadway productions, including ‘The Fantasticks,’ ‘The Crucible,’ and ‘Carnival.’ In 1960, Ames was cast in the television series ‘The Ames Brothers Show,’ which aired for one season. He also had guest roles on popular shows like ‘Hawaii Five-O’ and ‘The Love Boat.’

Music Career

Although Ames was an accomplished actor, it was his music career that brought him international fame. In 1963, he signed a recording contract with RCA Records and released his first single, ‘Try to Remember,’ from the musical ‘The Fantasticks.’ The song became a hit, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Ames went on to record several more successful songs, including ‘My Cup Runneth Over’ and ‘Who Will Answer?’ His smooth baritone voice and romantic lyrics made him a favorite among audiences.

Personal Life

Ames was married twice. His first marriage was to dancer Jeanne Arnold, with whom he had three children. The couple divorced in 1970. In 1973, Ames married his second wife, actress Sara Luzita. They remained married until her death in 2019. Ames was also an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and camping.

Legacy

Ed Ames was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, known for his talent and charisma. He received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2007, he was inducted into the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Hall of Great Western Performers. Ames continued to perform into his 80s, delighting audiences with his music and charm. He passed away on February 22, 2021, at the age of 93.

Conclusion

Ed Ames was a multi-talented entertainer who left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. From his early days on Broadway to his successful music career, Ames captivated audiences with his talent and charm. He was also a devoted family man and an avid outdoorsman. Although he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his music and his many contributions to the entertainment world. Rest in peace, Ed Ames.

Ed Ames biography Ed Ames career Ed Ames accomplishments Ed Ames movies and TV shows Ed Ames legacy

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :American pop singer-actor Ed Ames dies at 95/