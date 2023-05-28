Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Singer and Actor Ed Ames Passes Away at 95

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Ames: The Youngest Ames Brother Who Became a Beloved Actor

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers who later became an actor, passed away on May 21 at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 95. Ames is best known for his role as Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone.” The cause of his death was Alzheimer’s disease, according to his wife, Jeanne Ames.

Ames, along with his brothers Joe, Gene, and Vic, were part of the 1950s music scene and were one of numerous pop quartets. Their recordings of “Rag Mop,” “Sentimental Me,” and “Undecided” became hits, and they launched a busy career appearing on TV variety shows, recording 40 albums, and playing in nightclubs and auditoriums across the country. However, by the end of the 1950s, rock-and-roll had overtaken the pop charts and singing quartets were on the decline. The Ames brothers had also tired of the constant travel and absence from their growing families. The group disbanded in 1961.

Mr. Ames’s efforts to establish himself as a solo singer were not immediately successful, and he turned to acting. He appeared in the long-running musical “The Fantasticks” and joined the traveling company of the musical “Carnival!” with direction and choreography by Gower Champion’s and transferred to the Broadway company until the show’s final performance. He won attention as the stoic Native American named Chief in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” a 1963 Broadway adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel.

On television, Mr. Ames was probably best known for his role as Mingo from 1964 to 1968 on the adventure series “Daniel Boone” that starred Fess Parker as the frontiersman. It was during his run on “Daniel Boone” that he contributed to what was called the longest sustained burst of laughter in the history of “The Tonight Show.”

For a 1965 episode, he was persuaded to demonstrate the hatchet-throwing skills he learned as Mingo. The silhouette of a cowboy was painted on a piece of wood, and Mr. Ames threw a hatchet at the target. It landed on squarely on the cowboy’s crotch. “I didn’t even know you were Jewish,” Carson quipped.

Mr. Ames earned top money at Las Vegas casinos and in hotel supper clubs and toured extensively in the musicals “Man of La Mancha,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific,” and “I Do, I Do.” “I Do, I Do” provided his biggest hit single, “My Cup Runneth Over.” He had another hit in 1968 with “Who Will Answer?”

Born in Malden, Mass., on July 9, 1927, with the surname Urick, Ames was the youngest of 11 children, four who died in childhood. Their parents were Ukrainian immigrants, and their mother taught the children to read Shakespeare and to appreciate music they heard every Saturday on the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts. The four youngest boys began singing at local events as the Urick Brothers. Ed was still in high school when they moved to nightclubs, but as a husky six-footer with a deep voice, he was able to pass for 21.

Ames and his first wife, Sara Cacheiro, had three children before divorcing. In 1998, he married Jeanne Arnold Saviano. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Ronald and Sonya; a stepson; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter, Marcella.

Ed Ames will always be remembered as a talented singer and actor who brought joy to millions of people. His legacy in the entertainment industry will continue to inspire future generations of performers.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Ed Ames, pop singer and ‘Daniel Boone’ actor, dies at 95/