Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Pop Singer Ed Ames Dies in LA”

Pop Singer Ed Ames Passes Away in Los Angeles

Ed Ames, the popular pop singer and actor, passed away on February 3, 2022, at the age of 94. He died at his home in Los Angeles due to natural causes, as confirmed by his family. Ames was known for his exceptional voice, which earned him numerous accolades and a loyal fan following over the years.

Ames’s Life and Career

Ed Ames was born on July 9, 1927, in Malden, Massachusetts. He started his career in singing as a member of the Ames Brothers, a popular singing group in the 1950s. The group released several hits, including “Sentimental Me” and “Undecided.” However, in 1959, Ames decided to pursue a solo career and signed with RCA Victor Records.

His solo career took off with the release of his debut album, “Ed Ames Sings Apologize.” The album featured the hit single “Apologize,” which reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Ames went on to release several successful albums, including “My Cup Runneth Over” and “Who Will Answer?”

Aside from his music career, Ames also acted in several TV shows and films. He appeared in the TV series “Daniel Boone” and “Hawaii Five-O,” as well as the films “The War Wagon” and “The Carpetbaggers.”

Ames’s Legacy

Ed Ames was a talented and versatile artist who left a lasting impact on the music industry. His unique voice and style set him apart from other singers of his time, and his songs continue to be cherished by fans around the world.

Aside from his music, Ames was also known for his philanthropic work. He was a longtime supporter of the American Indian College Fund and was honored with the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. He also served as a spokesperson for the National Wildlife Federation and was an advocate for animal rights.

Ames’s Family

Ed Ames is survived by his wife, Jeanne, whom he married in 1998. He also leaves behind two children, Ronald and Sonya, as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His stepson, Stephen Saviano, also survives him.

Unfortunately, Ames’s daughter Marcella predeceased him. She passed away in 2017 at the age of 58.

Conclusion

The passing of Ed Ames is a great loss to the music industry and his fans. His songs and performances will continue to be cherished for years to come, and his legacy as an artist and philanthropist will be remembered fondly. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

