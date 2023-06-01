Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Smoke’s Mysterious Death: 15 Fascinating Facts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pop Smoke: A Promising Career Cut Short

On February 19, 2020, the music industry lost a rising star in the rap game. Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was just 20 years old when he was killed in a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California. The rapper, who was known for his unique style influenced by drill music, had a promising career ahead of him, collaborating with renowned artists such as Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. In this article, we will delve deeper into how Pop Smoke died and some interesting facts about his life and career.

How Did Pop Smoke Die?

According to reports, four masked men entered the Hollywood Hills house where Pop Smoke was staying through the balcony at around 4:30 am. The rapper was taking a shower at the time and was confronted by the intruders who shot him multiple times. Pop Smoke’s friend, who was also in the house, heard the gunshots and called the police. The intruders fled the scene, and Pop Smoke was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was a shocker for his fans, who were eagerly waiting for his first major tour, Meet the Woo Tour, in 2020. Unfortunately, the tour was canceled, and fans received refunds. Pop Smoke’s death was a huge loss to the music industry, and he will always be remembered for his unique style and contribution to the rap game.

15 Engrossing Facts About Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke’s nickname was derived from his original name Bashar Barakah Jackson. His music was influenced by drill music, which originated in Chicago. He collaborated with renowned artists such as Quavo, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby. Pop Smoke attended nine different schools while growing up in Canarsie, Brooklyn. He was expelled from school when he was in the eighth standard for bringing a gun to school. Pop Smoke signed with Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records in 2019. He spent nearly two years under house arrest for possessing a weapon. Pop Smoke had a significant following on Instagram, where he shared posts about his music and fashion. The home invasion that took his life was due to Instagram posts that revealed his exact address and expensive belongings. In 2019, he released his debut mixtape Meet the Woo, which brought him significant success. His breakout single was “Welcome to the Party,” which received widespread recognition and remixes from several artists. Pop Smoke was known for his high-end clothing and accessories and was fond of designer fashion brands. His second mixtape, Meet the Woo 2, debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 in 2020. His posthumous debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released in 2020, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Pop Smoke was going to embark on his first major tour Meet the Woo Tour in 2020, but he died before it.

Conclusion

Pop Smoke’s death was a huge loss to the music industry and his fans. The rapper had a promising career ahead of him and was known for his unique style and collaborations with renowned artists. His death was a reminder of the harsh realities of the music industry and the need to protect young talents from harm. Pop Smoke may be gone, but his music and legacy will continue to live on, inspiring future generations of rappers and music enthusiasts.

