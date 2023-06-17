Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pop Star’s Christmas Death: Tragic Hollywood Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

George Michael was a British pop icon who found fame as part of the 80s’ pop group Wham! The singer/songwriter went on to have a massive solo career that kicked off with 1987’s ‘Faith’ album. However, on Christmas Day in 2016, George Michael passed away, leaving a huge hole in the heart of Britain’s pop music world.

The news of George Michael’s death was announced by his family in a statement issued through the singer’s publicist in December 2016. George was residing at his home in the tony area of Goring-on-Thames in South Oxfordshire, Britain, at the time of his death. He had become a bit of a recluse by this time in his life, according to a neighbor. “He hardly ever left the house,” the neighbor revealed. “Occasionally, I think he would pop to the local pub, but he wasn’t exactly a regular in any of the pubs or restaurants there…[we] hardly ever saw him.”

George Michael’s boyfriend at the time, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer lifeless in bed on Christmas morning in 2016. Fadi tweeted about the incident, expressing his shock and grief. Three days later, Fadi did an interview with The Daily Telegraph and detailed more about the harrowing experience. “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went around there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed,” the hairstylist explained. “Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was, he was a beautiful person.”

After an initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death, a British coroner ruled in March 2017 that the pop star died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver. Darren Salter, senior coroner for the county of Oxfordshire in southern England, said a post-mortem has found that the singer, who famously battled substance abuse disorder, died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.” Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the left ventricle of the heart becomes stretched and weakened, limiting the heart’s ability to pump blood. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

George Michael was remembered by his fellow Goring-on-Thames villagers as a talented and kind person. “He was very talented, of course. But he was also very kind, sensitive and a good person,” photographer Chris Craymer, who worked with the talented British singer, shared. “He had great empathy for people. So this great talent combined with this great personality? That’s how I’ll remember him.”

In conclusion, George Michael was a beloved British pop icon who left behind a legacy that continues to inspire people all over the world. His shocking death on Christmas Day in 2016 was a devastating loss for the music industry and his fans. However, his music and memory will always be cherished by those who loved him.

