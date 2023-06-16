Dead – Death – Obituary News : Portland crime victim advocate dies at 41

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Chanel Thomas: A Dedicated Victim Advocate

Chanel Thomas was a compassionate and dedicated victim advocate who left a lasting impact on both prosecutors and defense attorneys in Multnomah County. Her untimely death at the age of 41 has left her colleagues and the community in mourning.

Thomas joined the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office as the victim advocate for the major crimes gang unit in January 2016. Her role was to help families navigate the criminal justice system and provide emotional support during difficult times. She was known for being a shoulder to cry on and a calming presence in emotionally charged situations.

Thomas was born and raised in Minneapolis as an only child. She later attended school on a basketball scholarship. Despite not having children of her own, Thomas had a deep love and compassion for children. She often dreamed of setting up a foster home for girls in the countryside outside Portland.

Thomas was unflappable in court, according to defense attorney Edie Rogoway. She was equally ready to break up a fight between angry relatives or to make sure a mother who had just lost a son had remembered to eat. Rogoway said that Thomas had a gift for understanding the nuance and complexity of the criminal justice system.

“Chanel was a deeply loved member of our office and community,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement. “We are all heartbroken over her untimely passing.”

Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, along with his wife, who also works in the office as a victim advocate, has been helping Thomas’ mother plan a funeral in Minnesota next week. A celebration of life is planned for Tuesday in Portland.

“She was an advocate, not just for victims, but really an advocate for the community at large,” Vasquez said. “The police loved her, the victims loved her. Even the defendants liked Chanel.”

Thomas’ legacy as a victim advocate will live on in the hearts of those she touched during her time at the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Her dedication to helping families navigate the criminal justice system and providing emotional support will not be forgotten.

In her memory, those who knew Thomas are encouraged to support victims’ rights organizations and to continue advocating for those who need it most. Thomas’ legacy reminds us of the importance of compassion and empathy in our criminal justice system.

News Source : Zane Sparling | The Oregonian/OregonLive

Source Link :Advocate who guided Portland crime victims with ‘grace and empathy’ dies at 41/