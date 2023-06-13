Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Possible Arrest of Phindi, the Queen”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Last year, on September 8, the world lost the longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Her death plunged the entire world into grief and mourning. However, amidst this solemn atmosphere, a man named Mark Hague was planning to tell the Queen that she was not dead and would get up. This bizarre incident resulted in his arrest by the London Metropolitan Police under the Public Order Act.

Who is Mark Hague?

Mark Hague is a 52-year-old man with no fixed address. He gained notoriety after his failed attempt to approach the Queen’s coffin and tell her that she was not dead. According to reports, Hague was escorted out of the queue outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday after he made a comment. He was not arrested until he began abusing police officers and members of the public.

Arrest and Charges

After being taken into custody, Hague was charged under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. He appeared before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of using threatening and abusive words to the police officers. The court fined him £120, which was deemed served as he had already spent time in custody.

The prosecutor revealed that the event organizer had decided to remove Hague from the queue and escorted him out. It is unclear why Hague had made such a bizarre attempt to approach the Queen’s coffin and claim that she was not dead.

The Aftermath

The incident caused a stir among the public, with many people questioning Hague’s mental state and intentions. It also highlighted the importance of security measures during public events, especially those involving high-profile individuals.

The death of Queen Elizabeth was a significant loss to the world, and her legacy will be remembered for generations to come. While Hague’s bizarre attempt to approach the Queen’s coffin may have caused a momentary disturbance, it did not detract from the solemnity of the occasion or diminish the respect that the Queen deserved.

Conclusion

The attempted approach of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin by Mark Hague was a bizarre incident that caused a stir among the public. Hague’s intentions and mental state remain unknown, and the incident highlighted the importance of security measures during public events. The death of Queen Elizabeth was a significant loss to the world, and her legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

