Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible Cause of 2 Whale Deaths off New York Coast Identified

Human Activities Likely Cause of Humpback Whale Deaths

Two humpback whales were recently found dead off the coasts of New York and New Jersey, adding to the alarming rise in whale deaths recorded since 2016. While both deaths appear unrelated due to their different levels of decomposition, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has pinpointed human activities as the likely cause.

The male and female whales, found separately, were victims of blunt force trauma, with the female showing signs of both blunt and sharp force trauma. This, according to NOAA, is indicative of a vessel strike. By the time responders reached them, the male whale was already badly decomposed, but the female, less so, showed evidence of significant injuries, including bruises, lacerations, multiple fractures, and a severed fin.

The humpback whales’ deaths add to a worrying statistic; since January 2016, the number of humpback whale deaths has been on the rise. So far, over 30 dead whales have washed ashore on the East Coast. Among these, NOAA estimates that 40% showed signs of harm due to “human interaction,” such as becoming entangled in fishing gear or being struck by vessels. The remaining cases were too decomposed for an accurate cause of death determination.

Despite concerns raised about offshore wind operations’ impact on whales, NOAA clarified in a recent press conference that no whale death had been definitively linked to these operations.

As ocean lovers and earth stewards, we must take this as an urgent call to action. Let’s amplify our collective voice for stronger marine conservation measures, and be mindful of our interactions with these precious ecosystems. Whether it’s supporting policies that protect marine life, spreading awareness about responsible fishing and boating practices, or volunteering with local ocean cleanup drives, every small action contributes to a safer home for our oceanic friends. Together, we can ensure a healthier, sustainable future for all.

