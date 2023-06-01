Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible rewrite: “SIA pilots’ deaths raise vaccine concerns”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In recent weeks, there have been claims circulating online that four Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots died suddenly from COVID-19 vaccine side effects in May 2023, after the airline demanded that they get the fourth dose. These claims have been widely shared on social media, with some people accusing the airline of being “criminal” for allegedly requiring its pilots to take an additional vaccine dose.

However, upon closer examination, there is no evidence to support these claims. In fact, they appear to be nothing more than baseless conspiracy theories that are being spread by anti-vaccination activists.

Firstly, it is important to note that the exact cause of death of the four SIA pilots is not known. None of their obituaries mentioned their individual cause of death, and it is unclear where the claims that they died from cardiac arrest or cancer originated. Until and unless Singapore Airlines or the families of the four pilots publicly announce their individual cause of death, anyone who tells you that the four SIA pilots died of this or that cause is likely lying to you.

Secondly, there is no evidence that Singapore Airlines recently demanded that its pilots and cabin crew get the fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, which would be their second booster dose. As of May 2023, the Singapore Ministry of Health only recommends that senior citizens and medically vulnerable people receive the fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose. Even then, it is a “recommendation,” not a requirement. Until and unless Singapore Airlines or the families of the four pilots confirm it, anyone who tells you that the four SIA pilots received the fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose is likely lying to you.

Thirdly, while it may be shocking to hear that four SIA pilots died in the same month, it is not really shocking when you factor in the mortality rate of a male adult in Singapore, which is 56.18 per 1,000 male adults (2021). Assuming SIA has 3,000 pilots, it should expect 168-169 of its pilots to die in a given year, or about 14 pilots a month. Four pilots dying in a single month is therefore not unexpected.

Fourthly, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer. Even if, hypothetically, COVID-19 vaccines are carcinogenic (which is not the case), it will take many years before vaccinated people can conceivably develop cancer of any kind. It is simply not possible for anyone to develop cancer right after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Needless to say, no COVID-19 vaccine has been found to cause cancer of any kind.

Lastly, it is important to note that COVID-19 vaccines do not cause cardiac arrest. While mRNA vaccines have been shown to cause myocarditis in children and young adults, none of the vaccines have been shown to cause cardiac arrest. The truth is – sudden cardiac arrest is relatively common in young healthy adults, even athletes. Many people have undiagnosed heart conditions that may not produce noticeable symptoms in daily life, but could result in sudden cardiac arrest at any time. The risk of developing sudden cardiac arrest increases during stressful or strenuous activities.

In conclusion, the claims that four SIA pilots died suddenly from COVID-19 vaccine side effects in May 2023, after Singapore Airlines demanded they get the fourth dose, are baseless and unfounded. There is no evidence to support these claims, and they appear to be nothing more than conspiracy theories being spread by anti-vaccination activists. It is important to rely on credible sources of information and fact-check claims before sharing them on social media.

News Source : Tech ARP

Source Link :Did four SIA pilots die suddenly from vaccine in May?!/