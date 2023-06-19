Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: “Actor-Musician Cody Longo’s Death: Foul Play Suspected?” (46 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor-Musician Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed as Chronic Ethanol Abuse

The entertainment industry has lost another talent, as Cody Longo’s cause of death has been revealed months after his passing. The Austin Police Department found the actor-musician dead at his Texas home after he reportedly became unreachable for days. Authorities could not provide the exact cause of death at that time due to pending autopsy and toxicology results, but clarified that no foul play was involved.

Months after Longo’s passing, the medical examiner’s office released the official autopsy report, which stated that the former Forever The Day member passed away due to chronic ethanol abuse, and his death’s manner was natural. The revelation did not surprise those who knew Longo, as his family even revealed that he struggled with alcohol abuse for years before admitting himself to a rehabilitation facility in 2022. They believed that he relapsed a few months later, leading alcoholism to ultimately kill him, the report stated.

Initial documents also disclosed that Longo’s body was already decomposing when he was found inside his home. The authorities also saw alcohol bottles scattered around the death scene.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife Stephanie said in a statement released by their representative. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and the best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

She called the police about Longo being unreachable while she was working at a local dance studio. When the responders arrived at the Austin, Texas, home, the actor-musician remained unresponsive when they tried calling him, prompting the police to force their entrance to check on him.

Apart from his alcohol abuse, Longo also found himself facing legal battles years before his passing. In 2020, he was arrested in Clarkesville, Tennessee, due to a domestic assault charge. He was also caught driving under the influence in Los Angeles in 2013, which caused him to attend alcohol education classes and have three years’ probation.

As a musician, Longo started his career alongside his ABC TV show, “Make It or Break It,” co-stars Nico Tortorella and Johnny Pacar by creating the band “Forever The Day.” The group released their first EP, “Under the Afterglow,” in August 2010.

The entertainment industry has lost a great talent, and Longo’s passing serves as a reminder of the dangers of substance abuse. His family and loved ones are devastated, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. It is important to seek help for substance abuse and addiction, and Longo’s story is a testament to the importance of getting the help needed to overcome such challenges.

