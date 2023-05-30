Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: Did playing PUBG lead to 15-year-old’s suicide in Aligarh?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

15-year-old boy commits suicide in Aligarh

A shocking incident has come to light from the city of Aligarh, known for its lakes. A 15-year-old boy has committed suicide by hanging himself. It is being said that the deceased boy used to play PUBG game on his mobile phone frequently. He also left a suicide note behind.

The incident

The incident took place in the Green Park Apartments area under the Mahua Kheda police station. In the suicide note, the boy wrote, “Mommy Daddy I’m sorry.” After the incident, the relatives of the deceased boy are in a state of shock and grief. Mukesh Kumar, a relative of the deceased boy, informed that the boy was alone at home as his parents were out. He got tense while playing games on his mobile phone and committed suicide.

The aftermath

At the time of the suicide, all the gates of the flat were closed. The boy entered through the gate of a neighboring flat and hanged himself from a fan. The reason for the suicide will be known after the post-mortem report. The boy was in depression for several days. He used to play games on his mobile phone all the time. The exact game he used to play will be known after checking his mobile phone. It is a question as to what he saw while playing the game that made him take this step.

The police arrived at the scene after being informed of the incident and took the dead body for post-mortem. The relatives of the deceased boy are in a state of shock and grief. The police are investigating the incident.

Conclusion

The incident is a reminder that parents need to keep an eye on their children’s mobile phone and internet usage. They should also spend quality time with their children and talk to them about their problems. The government should also take steps to address the issue of addiction to mobile phones and online games.

