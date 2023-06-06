Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: “New details on possible cause of death for Bournemouth beach pair”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

New details have emerged shedding light on the tragic deaths of Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, who drowned last Wednesday while out for a day at the beach in Bournemouth. According to a source knowledgeable about the investigation, the two youngsters may have reached a sandbar before being tipped off by strong waves caused by a passing ferry. Speaking to The Sun, the source said that “They were on a sandbar to the east of the pier when the Dorset Belle came moored alongside the pier. It created a riptide which deluged everyone on the sandbar and effectively forced them further out to sea.”

A post-mortem examination revealed that both Joe and Sunnah died from drowning. Emergency services were called out to Bournemouth beach after the two youngsters appeared to have been “caught in a riptide”. Senior coroner Rachael Griffin has urged people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and to allow the police investigation to proceed. Dorset Police have confirmed that neither Joe nor Sunnah was involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.

Joe Abbess’s family paid tribute to their “wonderful son and brother” in a statement, describing him as “kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny”. Joe was a talented trainee chef with a bright future ahead of him. Similarly, Sunnah Khan was praised by a spokesperson for Bourne End Academy for her “bold personality” and “strong relationships” she had built since joining the school last year. She will be “enormously missed” by her peers and teachers.

The tragic incident has brought the issue of beach safety to the fore, with many calling for more to be done to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. In recent years, the number of beach drownings has risen alarmingly in the UK, with many blaming the lack of lifeguards on beaches and inadequate safety signage. The Royal Life Saving Society UK has urged people to take precautions when swimming in the sea, particularly when there are strong tides or currents.

It is vital that appropriate measures are taken to ensure the safety of beachgoers. This includes providing adequate lifeguard cover, installing safety signage, and educating the public on the risks involved in swimming in the sea. The tragic deaths of Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan are a stark reminder of the dangers of swimming in the sea, and we must do all we can to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Joe and Sunnah during this difficult time, and we hope that they find the strength to carry on in the face of this heartbreaking loss.

Bournemouth beach deaths Tragic drowning incident in Bournemouth Latest updates on Bournemouth beach duo’s deaths Possible causes of Bournemouth beach tragedy Investigation into Bournemouth beach drowning incident

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :New details emerge of how tragic Bournemouth beach duo may have died/