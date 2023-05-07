Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: “Possible Vaccine Link to Anastasia Weaver’s SADS Death?” (56 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Did 6 year-old Anastasia Marie Weaver die suddenly from COVID-19 vaccine SADS?

Anastasia Marie Weaver, a 6-year-old kindergartener at the Robinwood Lane School in Boardman, Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2023. Anti-vaccination activists are claiming on social media that she died suddenly from COVID-19 vaccine side effects. However, this is yet another example of fake news created by anti-vaccination activists.

Fact #1: Anastasia Marie Weaver Died in Her Sleep

Anastasia Marie Weaver was found not breathing in her bed by her father on the morning of January 25, 2023. Her mother, who is a registered nurse at the Akron Children’s Hospital, performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived and took her to the emergency room. Despite the best efforts of her mother, the paramedics, and the hospital staff, she was pronounced dead at the hospital with her family by her side.

Fact #2: Anastasia Marie Weaver Had History of Severe Health Problems

Anastasia Marie Weaver was born prematurely and had severe health issues all her life. She suffered from epilepsy and asthma and was often at the hospital struggling with respiratory viruses. She was also on medication for her chronic conditions long before COVID-19 vaccines were invented.

Fact #3: Anastasia Marie Weaver’s Cause of Death is Still Unknown

Her doctors do not know why she died, although they expect it was related to her chronic conditions. An autopsy was conducted to determine her official cause of death, and until that is released, anyone who tells you that Anastasia Marie Weaver died from this or that cause is likely lying to you.

Fact #4: Anastasia Marie Weaver Was Fully-Vaccinated in 2011

Anastasia Marie Weaver was fully-vaccinated by December 2021, according to her mother’s Facebook posts. Claims that she received her second dose in January 2022 appear to be a misunderstanding of her mother’s post.

Fact #5: Vaccine Side Effects Appear Within Hours/Days

Anastasia Marie Weaver was fully-vaccinated more than a year before her death. She cannot possibly have died from a vaccine side effect because they appear within hours or days, not months later. Mild side effects like injection site pain, fever, muscle ache, headache, lethargy develop within minutes to hours of the vaccination. Anaphylaxis develops within minutes, while other severe adverse reactions like myocarditis and VITT develop within days.

Fact #6: COVID-19 Vaccines Cannot Prevent Other Deaths

COVID-19 vaccines are designed to protect us against severe illness and death from COVID-19, by teaching our own immune system how to create antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They, however, cannot protect us against other causes of death, whether it’s pneumonia, cardiac arrest, or even other viruses. Hence, fully-vaccinated people and children can and will suffer and die from other illnesses.

Fact #7: Claims of Children Injured by COVID-19 Vaccine Proven False

This is yet another example of anti-vaccination activists exploiting the deaths/injuries of children to create and propagate fake news about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, claims of child deaths/injuries due to the COVID-19 vaccine have been proven false in every instance.

Conclusion

Anastasia Marie Weaver’s death is a tragic event, and our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. However, it is important to separate fact from fiction and not believe everything we see on social media. COVID-19 vaccines have been thoroughly tested and are safe and effective, and they are the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones against severe illness and death from COVID-19.

